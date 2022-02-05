Skip to main content

Popular restaurant Hazelwood to get fourth location 'this summer'

It currently operates in Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Tonka Bay.
Hazelwood

Sometimes you need an overflow lobby. And sometimes you just need to open an extra restaurant. 

Hazelwood, which already has locations in Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Tonka Bay, is planning to do just that in the city of Woodbury. 

Nova Restaurant Group, the firm behind Hazelwood as well as four other popular dining spots in the Twin Cities and Rochester, confirmed the news on its Facebook page Friday, saying the new location is "coming this summer."

However, as the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal reports, the group is hoping to open "as soon as possible," but due to "supply chain issues," they're projecting it'll happen in June. 

The Journal notes that the new Hazelwood will be located at 9249 Hudson Road — with executive chef and managing partner Scott Foster telling the publication it will have "the same look, the same feel, (and) the same branding" as the other three Hazelwood locations. 

Nova dates back to 2004, and was named Minnesota Restaurateur of the Year in 2014 by the Minnesota Restaurant Association, per Eden Prairie Patch. 

They also operate Tavern 4 & 5 in Eden Prairie, and Chester's, Pescara and Terza in Rochester.

Last year, Hazelwood made a list of the 50 Best Burgers in America, with one reviewer calling out two of their offerings and saying, "you might just find your next favorite burger here." 

Popular restaurant Hazelwood to get fourth location 'this summer'

