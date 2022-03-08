Limited time, ranch-inspired menu items at Potluck Food Hall

Potluck Food Hall vendors unveil limited time ranch dressing-inspired menu items
The vendors at Potluck Food Hall are going all-in on ranch dressing this month.
In honor of National Ranch Day (which apparently exists and is on March 10), the restaurants and food retailers at the Rosedale Center food hall have put together special ranch-themed menu offerings.
Some are a bit more out-there than others. Here are the dishes teased in a media release:
Adam’s Soul To Go: Grilled ranch seasoned wings with sriracha ranch dipping sauce
Burger Dive & Smack Shack: Cheesy bacon ranch fries.
Grand Ole Creamery: Choice of pizza with ranch drizzle
Nordic Waffles: Ranch Scrambler, featuring cheddar cheese, bacon, scrambled eggs with tomatoes, green onions and ranch
Salad Slayer: The Cadillac Ranch Salad, which has romaine, spinach, brussels, cheddar cheese, cucumber, red onion, tomato, bacon, and choice of roasted or crispy chicken with ranch dressing
These items will be on their respective menus throughout March, according to the announcement.
Potluck does these themed offerings fairly regularly. There was a two-month Spam celebration in 2021, and a State Fair-inspired slate of options the year before that.
The food hall is located toward the east side of the central mall area. It's open for dine-in, takeout and delivery.