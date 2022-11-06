Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion; three $50K winners in MN

Once again, Saturday's Powerball draw produced no jackpot winners, with Monday's jackpot now expected to be a ludicrous $1.9 billion.

Saturday's winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and Powerball 20.

With no winners, it ties the record for the number of consecutive drawings without a jackpot, with Saturday's draw the 40th since the last Powerball winner on Aug. 3.

In Minnesota, there were three $50,000 ticketholders who matched four numbers and the Powerball.

These tickets were bought at:

Holiday Stationstores – 9705 Schmidt Lake Rd., Plymouth.

My Store – 410 State Hwy. 6, Outing.

Kwik Trip – 13357 Palomino Drive, Apple Valley.

As previously reported, there remains an unclaimed $1 million MegaMillions prize from July 29, which was bought at a Casey's General Store in Fridley.

