Skip to main content
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; Minnesotan wins $1 million

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; Minnesotan wins $1 million

A $1 million ticket was sold in Hinckley.

Bring Me The News

A $1 million ticket was sold in Hinckley.

Once again, there were no winners of the Powerball jackpot, but Minnesota did have a $1 million winner from Wednesday's draw.

The jackpot will now rise to a ludicrous $1.5 billion for Saturday's draw after yet another blank, with Wednesday's numbers 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and Powerball 23.

But after six Minnesotans won $50,000 in the Monday draw, another went one better by matching all five regular numbers, winning $1 million.

The ticketholder has yet to come forward, but the Minnesota Lottery says it was sold at the Kwik Trip at 460 Morris Ave. S. in Hinckley.

Three Minnesotans also won $50,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball. These tickets were sold at:

  • Holiday Station, 601 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW., Coon Rapids.
  • Gas Plus, 1583 W. County Road C., Roseville.
  • Speedway, 639 E. Hwy. 12, Litchfield.

Also, there's still a $1 million Megamillions prize still unclaimed from the July 29 draw, which was sold at Casey's General Store at 7295 University Ave., Fridley.

Next Up

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; Minnesotan wins $1 million

A $1 million ticket was sold in Hinckley.

Pexels - wildfire smoke
MN News

Dozens of wildfires reported across MN amid continued dry conditions

The Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County was among the areas hit by fire.

image
MN News

'Takedown' of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring included seizures in MN

Federal, state, and local law enforcement made arrests and seizures in nine states.

road construction
MN News

Man suffers severed leg in freak worksite incident in St. Paul

A cable became entangled in a passing vehicle, and then around the worker's leg.

Lucas Didden
MN News

Search for missing man whose car was found parked on rural road

Lucas Dudden was reported missing on Oct. 31.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 3.47.08 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wine is available for tasting or by the glass.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police: Two dead in North St. Paul incident in which man attacked his family

Investigators have not yet determined a motive.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 2.03.22 PM
MN News

Charges filed in Apple Valley kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert

The child was found safe in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 1.58.10 PM
MN News

Obama endorses Walz in Minnesota governor’s race

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

For first time in its history, Hy-Vee stores will close on Thanksgiving

The Iowa-based chain says all of its locations will shutter on Nov. 24.

Comcast_family_optimized
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 12.42.59 PM
MN Sports

Junior hockey player seeks disease testing after blood-spitting fight in Elk River

The fight happened during a regulation game in Elk River.

Related

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Six Minnesotans win $50K, but Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

The jackpot continues to rise.

USATSI_11495918
Minnesota Life

Minnesotan wins $106 million Mega Millions jackpot

It's the first time the jackpot has ever been won in Minnesota.

Minnesota Life

No Powerball winner again, as jackpot swells to $750M

It's that time again to throw away money on a 292 million-to-1 chance.

powerball-screengrab-03-27-2019
MN Lifestyle

What are the odds? WI gets $768.4M Powerball jackpot win

The odds of hitting all six numbers correctly are 1 in 292,201,338.

Minnesota Life

Someone won the record $1.53 billion Mega Millions jackpot

And it wasn't a Minnesotan.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

Two Minnesotans win $1 million in New Year's Day lottery

The tickets were bought in Glencoe and Two Harbors.

Minnesota Life

Powerball ticket sold in the north metro is worth $1 million

A $50,000 winner was also sold in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Lottery
MN Lifestyle

Two win $1 million prizes in Minnesota Lottery raffle

The winning tickets were sold in Bloomington and St. Cloud.