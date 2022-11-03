Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; Minnesotan wins $1 million

Once again, there were no winners of the Powerball jackpot, but Minnesota did have a $1 million winner from Wednesday's draw.

The jackpot will now rise to a ludicrous $1.5 billion for Saturday's draw after yet another blank, with Wednesday's numbers 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and Powerball 23.

But after six Minnesotans won $50,000 in the Monday draw, another went one better by matching all five regular numbers, winning $1 million.

The ticketholder has yet to come forward, but the Minnesota Lottery says it was sold at the Kwik Trip at 460 Morris Ave. S. in Hinckley.

Three Minnesotans also won $50,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball. These tickets were sold at:

Holiday Station, 601 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW., Coon Rapids.

Gas Plus, 1583 W. County Road C., Roseville.

Speedway, 639 E. Hwy. 12, Litchfield.

Also, there's still a $1 million Megamillions prize still unclaimed from the July 29 draw, which was sold at Casey's General Store at 7295 University Ave., Fridley.