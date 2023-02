Price comparison: How much do eggs cost at Twin Cities grocery stores?

If you hadn't noticed, eggs are crazy expensive right now, a phenomenon being experienced across the United States.

The fallout from avian flu in 2022 and ongoing inflationary costs impacting feed and fuel have been blamed for prices spiking by 135% on average in December, though there have also been allegations of price collusion.

If you've been shopping recently you may have experienced some sticker shock for your dozen eggs, so we've been to major Twin Cities grocery stores to track down how much each is charging for eggs.

Here are some of the key themes we found:

Organic eggs are in many cases cheaper than cage-free and caged varieties.

You'll find a dozen eggs cheaper at upmarket grocery stores than at some of the usually-cheaper national chains like Target and Walmart.

Buying in packs of 18, 24, 30 or more is unsurprisingly the most cost-effective.

Here's a price breakdown:

Aldi

Price(s) from 6310 Penn Ave. S., Richfield, on Jan. 31.

Goldhen Large Eggs: $4.99/dozen

Co-op

Taken from Linden Hills Co-op, Jan. 31.

Phil's Medium Cage-Free: $3.99/dozen.

Schultz Farms Large Organic: $4.99/dozen.

St. Croix Valley Free Ranged Large: $5.99/dozen.

Locally Laid Pasture-Raised Large: $5.99/dozen.

Locally Laid Pasture-Raised X-Large: $6.49/dozen.

Organic Valley Organic Free Range: $6.49/dozen.

Vital Farms Pasture Raised: $7.99/dozen.

Vital Farms Pasture Raised Organic: $8.99/dozen.

Cub Foods

Bring Me The News

Taken from York Avenue, Edina, Jan. 29.

Cub White Large: $3.99/dozen.

Cub White X-Large: $4.29/dozen.

Wild Harvest Organic Large: $4.99/dozen.

Wild Harvest Cage-Free Large: $5.79/dozen.

Wild Harvest Omega-3 Large: $5.79/dozen.

Nellie's Free Range: $5.99/dozen.

Egg-Land's Best Organic: $5.99/dozen.

Egg-Land's Best Cage-Free: $5.99/dozen.

Pete & Gerry's Organic Large: $7.69/dozen.

Egg-Land's Best Cage-Free: $7.99/18.

Egg-Land's Best Farm Fresh: $7.99/18.

Fresh Thyme

Fresh Thyme, St. Louis Park, Jan. 31.

Fresh Thyme Cage-Free Large: $4.49/dozen.

Born Free Free-Range Large: $5.49/dozen.

Happy Egg Co. Free Range Large: $5.49/dozen (down from $6.49)

Schultz Farms X-Large Organic: $5.99/dozen.

Fresh Thyme Large Organic: $5.99/dozen.

Handsome Brook Farms Organic Pasture-Raised Large: $5.99/dozen (down from $6.49)

Vital Farms Pasture-Raised: $6.49/dozen (down from $8.99)

Egg-Land's Best Organic: $6.99/dozen.

Happy Egg Co. Organic Free Range Large: $6.99/dozen.

Happy Egg Co. Heritage Blue & Brown: $7.49/dozen (down from $8.99)

Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Organic: $7.49/dozen (down from $9.99)

Happy Egg Co. Free Range Large: $7.99/18

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee Robbinsdale, Jan. 31

That's Smart! Large: $3.89/dozen.

Hy-Vee Large: $3.99/dozen.

Hy-Vee Free Range Large: $3.99/dozen.

Hy-Vee X-Large: $4.29/dozen.

Hy-Vee Jumbo: $4.49/dozen.

Egg-Land's Best Large: $4.99/dozen.

Farmers Hen House Free-Range: $4.99/dozen.

One-Step Large Brown: $4.99/dozen.

Hy-Vee Cage-Free: $5.98/18

Hy-Vee Large: $5.98/18.

Hy-Vee X-Large: $6.43/18

Kowalski's

Chicago Ave., Minneapolis on Jan. 31.

Kowalski's Organic Large: $4.29/dozen.

Kowalski's Organic X-Large: $4.49/dozen.

Egg-Land's Best 12 Large: $4.49/dozen.

Locally Laid Pasture-Raised Large: $4.89/dozen.

Country Lane X-Large: $5.29/dozen.

Kowalski's Organic Pasture-Raised: $6.49/dozen.

Country Lane Large: $7.29/18

Farmers Hen House Free Range Organic: $7.89/dozen.

Lunds & Byerlys

50th and France, Edina, on Jan. 31.

Farmers Hen House Cage-Free Large white: $3.99/dozen.

Lunds & Byerlys Organic Large: $4.39/dozen.

Lunds & Byerlys Organic X-Large: $4.49/dozen.

Egg-Land's Best Large: $4.99/dozen.

Country Lane Large: $5.39/dozen.

Country Lane X-Large: $5.49/dozen.

Helpful Hens Organic Free Range Large: $5.99/dozen.

Farmers Hen House Organic Large: $6.29/dozen.

Egg-Land's Best Organic Large: $6.49/dozen.

Helpful Hens Organic Pasture-Raised Large: $6.99/dozen.

Country Lane Large: $7.99/18.

Target

Bring Me The News

Off 66th St., Richfield on Jan. 30.

Egg-Land's Best Large: $4.99/dozen.

Egg-Land's Best Cage-Free Large: $5.69/dozen.

Good & Gather Large Fresh: $5.89/dozen.

Good & Gather Cage-Free Large: $6.29/dozen.

Good & Gather Organic Large: $6.89/dozen.

Egg-Land's Best Organic: $6.99/dozen.

Egg-Land's Best Large: $7.29/18

Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Large: $7.39/dozen.

Good & Gather Large Fresh: $8.59/18

Egg-Land's Best Large: $9.19/24

Good & Gather Large Fresh: $13.99/30

Trader Joe's

Washington Ave., Minneapolis on Jan. 30.

Cage-Free Large Brown: $3.29/dozen

Cage-Free Extra Large Brown: $3.49/dozen

Organic Large Omega-3 Brown: $4.49/dozen

Grade-A Large: $4.49/dozen

Large Brown: $4.99/dozen

Chino Valley Pasture-Raised Large Brown: $4.99/dozen

Organic Jumbo Brown: $4.99/dozen

Organic Pasture-Raised Large Brown: $6.49/dozen

Walmart

American Blvd. W., Bloomington on Jan. 30.

Marketside Large Organic: $5.14/dozen.

Egg-Land's Best Cage-Free: $5.48/dozen.

Great Value Large White: $5.80/dozen.

Marketside Cage-Free Large: $7.24/18

Great Value Jumbo White: $7.26/dozen.

Great Value Large White: $8.57/18

Great Value Cage-Free White: $12.02/18

Great Value Large White: $17.06/36

Large White Grade A Eggs: $19.98/60.

Whole Foods

Hennepin Ave. and Washington Ave., Minneapolis on Jan. 30.