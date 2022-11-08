Prior Lake elementary school adds 'hammock forest' for reading

The City of Prior Lake and the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District have teamed up to create a new spot for young students to read and enjoy the outdoors.

Elementary schoolers and local leaders recently celebrated the "hammock forest" with a dedication ceremony at Jeffers Pond Elementary School.

In a press release, the district stated the collaborative effort aims to create a "haven for readers everywhere."

"The D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) group and teachers collaborated to dig the holes, cement the posts and wheelbarrow the materials around to create this great space that students where students can relax in nature and read books," the district shared.

The school's reading buddies program pairs fifth-graders and kindergarteners for reading time.