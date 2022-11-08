Skip to main content
Prior Lake elementary school adds 'hammock forest' for reading

Prior Lake elementary school adds 'hammock forest' for reading

The district hopes the hammock forest will be a "haven for readers everywhere."

Courtesy of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.

The district hopes the hammock forest will be a "haven for readers everywhere."

The City of Prior Lake and the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District have teamed up to create a new spot for young students to read and enjoy the outdoors.

Elementary schoolers and local leaders recently celebrated the "hammock forest" with a dedication ceremony at Jeffers Pond Elementary School. 

In a press release, the district stated the collaborative effort aims to create a "haven for readers everywhere."

"The D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) group and teachers collaborated to dig the holes, cement the posts and wheelbarrow the materials around to create this great space that students where students can relax in nature and read books," the district shared.

The school's reading buddies program pairs fifth-graders and kindergarteners for reading time. 

Next Up

Thumbnail Version BMTN Election Night Coverage
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota election results 2022

The latest as the results roll in.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota

The crash involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Man sentenced to over 6 years for sexual assault of 'helpless' victim

Mainza Malambo was convicted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

IE2018_LPHERO_GROUP_LAPTOP
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN News

The delay in Monday's Powerball drawing was Minnesota's fault

A winning jackpot ticket was discovered in California.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion

The suspects range in age from 16 to 24.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Scandinavian design, minimalist living inspire $1.25M Stillwater home

The natural-light filled home is inspired by Scandinavian architecture.

RushCityMural
MN News

Rush City council votes to rescind violation, allow diversity mural to stay

Public input was a main factor in the decision.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan police still looking for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca

Borca was last heard from as he Facetimed friends while walking alone in the early morning of Oct. 30.

Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 9.09.18 AM
MN Weird

Gross discovery in pizza bought from a Twin Cities Domino's

A Twin Cities resident said she's been unable to get any meaningful information from Domino's about her unpleasant experience.

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 11.15.59 AM
MN Lifestyle

Prior Lake elementary school adds 'hammock forest' for reading

The district hopes the hammock forest will be a "haven for readers everywhere."

snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watches issued in MN ahead of snow; latest on rain system

The latest forecast ahead of a busy weather week.

Related

prior lake high school
MN News

Two students face discipline over racist messages at Prior Lake High School

Families and students were largely uncooperative with the investigation.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Prior Lake-Savage shifts to virtual learning as omicron slams Twin Cities schools

More than 600 students were reported absent from Jan. 3-Jan. 10 due to testing positive for COVID.

teri staloch district photo resize
MN News

Mayor reveals resignation of Prior Lake-Savage superintendent

Dr. Teri Staloch plans to bow out after the school year.

Prior Lake Police
MN News

Warnings in Prior Lake after overnight burglaries

Police share tips on preventing break-ins.

Redtail Ridge Elementary
MN News

Sunbather on the roof triggers shelter-in-place at Savage elementary school

The sunbather told police he was trying to "tan and relax."

Pixabay bike wheel
MN News

Authorities ID girl, 8, struck and killed while riding bike in Prior Lake

The crash remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2021-11-23 at 8.46.26 AM
MN News

School board walks out amid angry scenes at meeting over racism in Prior Lake

The meeting grew tense after the board heard from multiple student speakers.

prior lake high school
MN News

Prior Lake student posts racist video, police investigating

In it, two students can be heard using racial slurs and suggesting a student of color take their own life.