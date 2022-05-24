Skip to main content
Pro athletes to attend opening of Minnetonka Dick's Sporting Goods

Pro athletes to attend opening of Minnetonka Dick's Sporting Goods

The grand opening is set for June 3, with special guests appearing June 3-5.

Media release

The grand opening is set for June 3, with special guests appearing June 3-5.

The new Dick's Sporting Goods concept store — featuring a climbing wall, outdoor turf field and golf hitting bays — will have several high-profile Minnesota athletes on hand for its grand opening next month. 

The grand opening of Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport at Minnetonka's Ridgedale Center has been set for Friday, June 3, with special athlete appearances happening that entire weekend. 

Dani Cameranesi will be at the new store Friday, June 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. She was a star hockey player at The Blake School before leading the Gopher women's hockey team 2013 to 2017 – winning the national championship in 2015 and 2016 – and also playing for the U.S. women's national team in 2014.

Vikings all-pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be at the store Saturday, June 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Twins great Joe Mauer will be there 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5. 

In the works since last fall, the new store will feature:

  • A 35-foot rock climbing wall
  • A batting cage for baseball and softball
  • Golf hitting bays plus a putting green
  • A hockey shop
  • A House of Cleats with seasonal offerings
  • A service area for things like skate sharpening or bike repair

It also features a 20,000-square-foot turf field and running track, which will serve as the site for future fitness and sporting clinics. It'll be a skating rink in the winter. It's unclear when the field and running track will open. 

A rendering of the running track and turf field.

A rendering of the running track and turf field.

This will be the third House of Sport location in the country. The others are in Rochester, New York, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

dicks house of sport Minnetonka_48
MN Shopping

Pro athletes to attend opening of Minnetonka Dick's Sporting Goods

The grand opening is set for June 3, with special guests appearing June 3-5.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Death of man found inside Minneapolis apartment ruled homicide

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 1-800-222-8477.

minnesota state fair bandshell concert
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair reveals its free concert lineup for 2022

More than 900 performances will happen across numerous stages.

Jason DeRusha
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jason DeRusha stepping down as morning news anchor at WCCO

His last day anchoring WCCO This Morning will be June 23.

Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 9.58.36 PM
MN Music and Radio

Eric Perkins, Miss Minnesota, Paul Fletcher create new podcast

The podcast is released Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and is available wherever you find podcasts.

Mock aircraft cabin.
MN News

MSP Airport debuts mock aircraft to help ease flying anxiety

The pre-flight experiences cover the TSA screening procedure, exploring a terminal, boarding a plane and meeting a pilot, and preparing for takeoff.

Scripps National Spelling Bee
Minnesota Life

These Minnesota kids will be competing at National Spelling Bee

The upcoming event in Maryland will be the first fully in-person Scripps National Spelling Bee since 2019.

covid, kids
MN Coronavirus

New data shows how omicron has impacted kids in Minnesota

The new data shows breakthrough data during the omicron period, which began Dec. 19, 2021.

Javen Juan Moreno
MN News

Albert Lea shooting suspect arrested after 3 weeks on the run

He is accused of shooting a man in the upper thigh on May 1.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist, 59, killed after losing control on right curve

The Harley Davidson rider was thrown from his bike.

state capitol Minnesota
MN News

Minnesota's 2022 legislative session: What's happening?

A list of items agreed upon and yet to reach any bipartisan agreement in the latest legislative session.

water drain
MN News

Water main break floods 40-45 homes in St. Louis Park

The city says the rupture happened on Minnetonka Boulevard.

Related

Dick's sporting goods minnetonka
MN Shopping

Dick's seeking to build athletic field at Ridgedale Center

The sporting goods store plans to move from its current location to the mall.

dicks house of sport Minnetonka_48
MN Shopping

New Dick's House of Sport concept store opening in Twin Cities

It's set to take over the former Sears spot at Ridgedale Center.

Screen Shot 2022-03-04 at 2.21.24 PM
MN Shopping

Trader Joe's opening 10th Minnesota store March 18

The grand opening is at 8 a.m. on March 18.

burlington station 7
MN Shopping

Train-themed store and candy shop opening on the North Shore

Burlington Station set to open May 29.

paisley park
MN Shopping

Paisley Park to open pop-up shop at Mall of America

The new store is set to open on Black Friday.

MN Shopping

What stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019?

Some will not open on Thanksgiving, but many will.

aldi grocery store
MN Shopping

Aldi is opening a grocery store in Bemidji next week

The new store is part of Aldi's $5 billion expansion across the U.S.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson's interesting response to a Kirk Cousins question

Jefferson was Colin Cowherd's guest on Tuesday.