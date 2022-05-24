Pro athletes to attend opening of Minnetonka Dick's Sporting Goods

The new Dick's Sporting Goods concept store — featuring a climbing wall, outdoor turf field and golf hitting bays — will have several high-profile Minnesota athletes on hand for its grand opening next month.

The grand opening of Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport at Minnetonka's Ridgedale Center has been set for Friday, June 3, with special athlete appearances happening that entire weekend.

Dani Cameranesi will be at the new store Friday, June 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. She was a star hockey player at The Blake School before leading the Gopher women's hockey team 2013 to 2017 – winning the national championship in 2015 and 2016 – and also playing for the U.S. women's national team in 2014.

Vikings all-pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be at the store Saturday, June 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Twins great Joe Mauer will be there 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5.

In the works since last fall, the new store will feature:

A 35-foot rock climbing wall

A batting cage for baseball and softball

Golf hitting bays plus a putting green

A hockey shop

A House of Cleats with seasonal offerings

A service area for things like skate sharpening or bike repair

It also features a 20,000-square-foot turf field and running track, which will serve as the site for future fitness and sporting clinics. It'll be a skating rink in the winter. It's unclear when the field and running track will open.

A rendering of the running track and turf field. Media release

This will be the third House of Sport location in the country. The others are in Rochester, New York, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

