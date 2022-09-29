Skip to main content
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge hits the market for $6M

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge hits the market for $6M

The restaurant will remain open while the property is on the market.

Source: Google Streetview.

The restaurant will remain open while the property is on the market.

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge's iconic riverside property in Northeast Minneapolis is on the market for $6 million. 

"Psycho Suzi's will stay open and keep creating magical mayhem until a sale occurs...and hopefully beyond," owner Leslie Bock, who said she is retiring, wrote in an email to Bring Me The News. 

"The building/property is for sale and we hope it is purchased by an awesome restaurateur that wants to make it be even more magical in their own special way." 

Bock's other quirky northeast establishment, Betty Danger's County Club, hit the market earlier this year

Results Commercial has the two-lot listing for Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge at 1900 & 1924 Marshall St. NE

"The current establishment of Psycho Suzi’s has an enviable following for the bar & restaurant, as well as for large and small groups enjoying the fun-filled atmosphere," the listing states

The restaurant's patio offers views of the Lowry Bridge and downtown Minneapolis and the property includes a private path leading to a beach on the Mississippi River. 

Block opened Psycho Suzi's in 2003 and moved the restaurant to its much larger location in 2019, according to Racket

The 1968 building's three levels include multiple full-service bars, a DJ booth, sprawling dining rooms, a lobby with a retail shop and an "amazing state of the art commercial kitchen with double cooking lines, and four pizza ovens," according to the listing. 

Mary's Christmas Palace, the restaurant's Christmas-themed extravaganza, opens Saturday, Oct. 1. with plans to run through January, Bock confirmed. 

