Pulitzer-winning cartoonist Steve Sack retiring from Star Tribune

He has been with the newspaper since 1981.
Steve Sack, right, receiving his Pulitzer Prize in 2013.

Steve Sack, the Star Tribune's long-serving, Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist, is retiring.

He made the announcement in a column for Sunday's newspaper entitled: "Thank you, and farewell."

He reveals that he's currently recovering from hand surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome, and while he'll "eventually regain use of my hand," he's decide to make a change "after difficult reflection."

"At 68, I have other interests and projects, artistic and otherwise, that I'd like to devote more time to," he writes.

Sack has been with the Star Tribune since 1981, and in 2013 won the industry's highest honor: a Pulitzer Prize for a body of work that included satirical takes on former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, the PED revelations surrounding Lance Armstrong, and the General Petraeus controversy.

You can find all of his award-winning submissions from 2013 here.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 1.22.38 PM

The Minnesota native was also a Pulitzer finalist in 2004, 2016, and 2017.

Tribute was paid to Sack by Scott Gillespie, the Star Tribune's editorial editor, who said Sack once described his job as "read the paper, crack a joke, draw a picture and turn it in."

"That's far from the whole story. Steve's cartoons were the product of extensive reading, conversations with colleagues, and some of the most creative doodling ever done around a conference table or in a cubicle as he weighed options for the next day's cartoon," Gillespie writes.

