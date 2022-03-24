Skip to main content
Putin, Minnesota Zoo's male Amur tiger, dies during routine procedure

Putin, Minnesota Zoo's male Amur tiger, dies during routine procedure

The zoo is now home to one adult Amur tiger.

The zoo is now home to one adult Amur tiger.

Putin, a 12-year-old Amur tiger at the Minnesota Zoo, died during a routine procedure on Wednesday.

The tiger, who came to the zoo as an adult with the name Putin, experienced cardiac failure during a preventative health exam on Wednesday and despite efforts by veterinarians, animal health technicians, and zookeepers, he died. 

The Minnesota Zoo, which has been involved with tiger conservation for more than 40 years, called the tiger's death a "profound loss." The zoo is now home to just one Amur tiger, an adult female named Sundari.

“Today is an incredibly hard day for all of us at the Minnesota Zoo and we will be mourning for quite some time,” Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a statement. “Our Zoo has played a key role in global tiger conservation throughout our history and we currently are co-leaders of the Tiger Conservation Campaign, which has raised millions of dollars for tiger conservation. 

"While this loss is great, we can be proud of our efforts — past, present, and future - to advance tiger conservation worldwide," Frawley added.

Putin, who came to the Minnesota Zoo in 2015, was born in 2009 in the Czech Republic and given his name. He lived at the Denmark Zoo for six years before coming to the Apple Valley zoo. The tiger sired multiple cubs, including one born at the Minnesota Zoo in 2017.

The zoo says Putin was undergoing a preventative health exam that included the collection of samples to assist with breeding efforts at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan. Collecting these samples is "critical" to globally threatened species, including the Amur tiger. 

“This was a routine procedure that is a vital part of our care and conservation work for tigers,” Dr. Taylor Yaw, the Minnesota Zoo’s chief of animal care, health and conservation. “We plan weeks ahead for these types of exams. All necessary precautions were taken, and the team did everything within their power to save this animal."

It's unclear why exactly the tiger died but a necropsy will be performed.

"We’ll continue to learn more in the days and months ahead, and we are grateful for the support of the University of Minnesota’s pathology team for their expertise and support as a necropsy is conducted," Yaw said.

The Minnesota Zoo's tiger conservation work is globally recognized and has led to the birth of 44 tiger cubs at the zoo. There are about 103 Amur tigers in accredited zoos in North America, and it's believed there are fewer than 500 Amur tigers living in the wild. 

Amur tigers live until they're about 10-14 years old in the wild and closer to 20 years in captivity, the Oregon Zoo said.

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

City council approves new MPD contract: Bonuses, no discipline changes

The agreement passed on an 8-5 vote.

carver county dog
MN News

Hunter admits to killing nearby family's dog with compound bow

The Great Pyrenees was found dead in a nearby field, having been shot in the neck.

grocery cart
MN Shopping

Here's why it's been hard to find dough, pizza rolls at the grocery store

The good news: Things are improving.

Minnesota State hockey, MSU hockey, Mankato hockey
MN Sports

Minnesota State tops Harvard to advance in NCAA tourney

Three other Minnesota teams are also in the NCAA hockey dance.

snowing
MN Weather

NWS: 'High potential of snow squalls' Friday in Minnesota

Snow squalls are known to rapidly create dangerous driving conditions.

brent buchan
MN News

Minneapolis man, 25, gets life in prison for killing his friend

The victim told police his friend shot him and then said "my dying breath."

st. francis regional medical center 2
MN News

Driver crashes SUV into side of Shakopee hospital, leaving giant hole

Police do not believe it was an intentional act.

seanote
Minnesota Life

Peeved judge orders Seanote's owners to get it off county lot

The judge accused both sides of bickering, calling their positions "petulant and uncompromising."

hogs, pigs
MN News

Barn fire kills an estimated 2,500 hogs in Minnesota

Deputies arrived to see the barn fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 10.55.45 AM
WI News

Watch: Deputy breaks through ice during search for snowmobiler

The deputy was helped out of the water, only to have his partner fall through moments later.

US Navy Flickr - COVID hospital PPE nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 24

The latest on Minnesota's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

putin the tiger dies
Minnesota Life

Putin, Minnesota Zoo's male Amur tiger, dies during routine procedure

The zoo is now home to one adult Amur tiger.

Related

MN Lifestyle

The Minnesota Zoo's oldest Amur tiger died

Molniy was among zookeepers' favorite animals.

MN News

The Minnesota Zoo's oldest Amur tiger died

Molniy was among zookeepers' favorite animals.

minnesota zoo gladys owl 2 CROP
Minnesota Life

MN Zoo's owl that escaped and died was likely hit by a car

Gladys was an animal ambassador for the zoo.

minnesota zoo
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Zoo launches drive-through to see animals during pandemic

Beastly Boulevard will serve as critical fundraiser for the zoo.

Screen Shot 2020-01-13 at 9.59.33 PM
Minnesota Life

New Amur tiger arrives at Lake Superior Zoo

It follows the death of 15-year-old Lana in November.

Minnesota Zoo
Minnesota Life

The Minnesota Zoo will reopen July 24 with safety measures in place

The zoo has implemented measures to keep staff, visitors and animals safer during the pandemic.

MNZoo Tapir
Minnesota Life

Baby tapir born at the Minnesota Zoo will make his debut soon

The zoo has a poll for people to vote for the baby's name.

minnesota zoo
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Zoo launches activities to get people embracing nature

The zoo is hosting a pumpkin scavenger hunt and a "Do the Zoo, Not Zoom Day."