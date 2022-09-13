Skip to main content
QC Pizza closes its Minneapolis location

Bad news for dill pickle pizza lovers.

QC Pizza in South Minneapolis has closed. 

Sources with the business confirmed the closure to Bring Me The News on Tuesday, stating they had lost their lease due to the sale of the building by their landlord. 

The pizza shop opened last year in the former Boss Pizza and Chicken space at 34th Ave. and 55th St., according to Southside Pride

"It is with great regret that we did have to cease operations at our Minneapolis QC Pizza location," wrote QC Pizza associate Steve Dau, adding they were unable to relocate elsewhere in Minneapolis. 

QC Pizza, which opened its first location in Mahtomedi, offers hand-tossed, Quad City pizza; a style of the dish originating in the five cities along the Iowa-Illinois border. 

It's also a notable purveyor of pickle pizza, which is having a food moment in Minnesota in the wake of the State Fair.

Dau said the Mahtomedi location is still going strong and serving up the company's unique speciality pizzas, such as the Kinda Big Dill Pizza and the original Minnesota Dill Pickle with Canadian Bacon Pizza. 

