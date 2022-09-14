Skip to main content
Rabies alert after woman brings raccoon into North Dakota bar

Rabies alert after woman brings raccoon into North Dakota bar

Health officials are warning about rabies after an incident last week in Maddock, North Dakota.

Courtesy of Unsplash.

Health officials are warning about rabies after an incident last week in Maddock, North Dakota.

Public health officials in North Dakota issued a rabies alert Tuesday after learning someone brought a captive raccoon inside a bar in the small town of Maddock. 

The North Dakota Department of Health & Human Services is advising anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon's saliva to speak with a health care provider. 

The incident happened at the Maddock Bar last Tuesday, according to authorities. 

“Because rabies is such a serious disease with a nearly 100% fatality rate, we are making this information available to the public as a precautionary measure,” said Amanda Bakken, an epidemiologist with the state health department. 

Bartender Cindy Smith told the Bismarck Tribune a local resident carried the animal into the bar during happy hour and showed it off to another customer. 

The woman was immediately asked to leave. 

"We finally got her out with it, and that's all that happened," Smith told the Tribune. "It never left her arms one time, and there was absolutely no biting."

Six cases of rabies have been documented in North Dakota this year, including two bats, two cats, one bovine and one skunk. 

The viral infection is most often transmitted through the bite of an infected animal, but it can also be transmitted if saliva or nervous system tissue from a rabid animal enters open cuts and wounds or the eyes, nose, or mouth. 

There is no treatment and rabies is nearly always fatal, but post-exposure vaccines are available for anyone who might've been exposed to the infection. 

The Humane Society of the United States says only one human has ever died from the raccoon strain of rabies.

Next Up

image
MN Weird

Rabies alert after woman brings raccoon into North Dakota bar

Health officials are warning about rabies after an incident last week in Maddock, North Dakota.

police lights
MN News

Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

Police say the 61-year-old woman was forced to drive to Minneapolis.

Brooklyn Park Target
MN News

5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car

Police say the girls also hit someone in the parking lot.

Low, Mimi Parker
MN Music and Radio

Low cancels tour dates with Death Cab for Cutie amid Mimi Parker's cancer

The Duluth band was scheduled to perform this month in Minneapolis.

Ethan Glynn
MN News

Paralyzed Bloomington football player off ventilator; family shares first words

Ethan Glynn's family is celebrating this week's recovery milestones.

StoneGrantCo
MN News

Community mourns high school athlete killed in crash

The West Central Area High School student died in a head-on collision this past weekend.

Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO.
MN News

FBI seizes Mike Lindell's cellphone at Mankato Hardee's drive-thru

The MyPillow CEO has been a major proponent of conspiracies regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Cold Spring
MN News

Man found guilty of racist targeting of Cold Spring family

The man will be sentenced later this fall.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 3.40.01 PM
MN Business

Historic former hotel in downtown Duluth to be demolished

The building's fate was decided during a long discussion Monday night.

Jenni Johnson
MN News

Tributes to mother who died after being hit by driver in crosswalk

Jenni Johnson died Sept. 3.

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-refc_ptype-1663048800-1664301600-1664388000-40
MN Weather

No, there will not be a September snowstorm in Minnesota

The American weather model has lost its mind and it cannot be trusted this far out.

tree
MN News

Man killed in tree cutting accident in Renville County

Police say he was cutting down trees in a grove when a branch struck him.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 8.50.19 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari party in Fargo bar after getting married

The Hollywood actor is North Dakota's most famous cheerleader.

FQP6LuPVgAIajFr
MN Weather

30 inches of snow, insane drifts blanket North Dakota

It's the strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years.

baby swing
MN Weird

Woman squeezes into baby swing, gets stuck at Minneapolis park

It happened nearly a year to the day of the famous tailpipe teen incident.

MN News

Minnesota man dies after semi shears car in half in North Dakota

It happened on a county road about 15 miles south of Fargo.

MN Weird

St. Paul raccoon is safely caught– after making it to the top of the tower!

Social media has been agape as the critter climbed the 25-story UBS tower.

image
Minnesota Life

Effort to bring roller rink to vacant ice arena in north Minneapolis

Organizers are hoping to bring a destination roller rink to the neighborhood.

Minnesota Life

Warning after woman handles rabid bat at park in St. Paul

There were 34 rabies cases reported in Minnesota last year.

MN Weird

The St. Paul raccoon becomes a merchandise opportunity

There are also efforts underway to immortalize the critter with a plaque.