Rage Against the Machine cancels rest of tour, including MN shows

Rage Against the Machine cancels rest of tour, including Minneapolis date

The cancellations include a 2023 stop at the Target Center.

On a tour already delayed and rescheduled due to COVID-19, Rage Against the Machine has canceled the rest of its concerts, including one in Minnesota.

Frontman Zack de la Rocha posted on the band's Instagram Tuesday, saying he can no longer continue to perform with the leg injury he suffered when the tour first started.

The anti-establishment rockers, along with hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, had two shows scheduled for March 19 and 20, 2023 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The show was originally scheduled in 2020 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was initially rescheduled in 2021, only to once again be rescheduled for 2023.

"It's not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That's why I've made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg," de la Rocha stated.

De la Rocha suffered a severe tear to his left achilles tendon at a Chicago show early in the tour. He said in the social media post that only 8% of his tendon was left intact.

"You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect," de la Rocha said.

The Target Center said tickets bought online through AXS Entertainment will give automatic refunds to the original method of payment used. People should expect refunds to show up in their respective bank accounts. For those who purchased the tickets with cash, you are asked to contact the box office directly.

