Raising Cane's adds 4th location to its planned Twin Cities expansion

Raising Cane's has confirmed it will open four new Twin Cities locations in the next six months, including one that was previously unannounced.

The Louisiana-based chicken finger chain first arrived in Minnesota in 2007, but in the past few years has been embarking on a significant expansion across the Twin Cities metro, as well as opening its first non-metro location – in St. Cloud – last fall.

On Friday, the chain confirmed it would be adding four new locations in the metro in the first half of 2022.

Three of these – in Maplewood, Burnsville, and Roseville – had previously been announced, with the newest location being in Lakeville.

As a result, the chain says it plans on hiring more than 500 workers in Minnesota over the coming months, with hourly workers getting a minimum of $15-an-hour and hourly managers getting at least $18-an-hour, as well as access to healthcare and 401K plans.

Raising Cane's most recently opened three new locations this past fall, in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Park, and the aforementioned St. Cloud location.

When the four new locations are opened, it will bring the total number of Raising Cane's in Minnesota to 17.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters