Raising Cane's hiring 250 ahead of opening its 2 newest MN locations

Raising Cane's is looking to hire over 250 employees for new locations opening in Lakeville and Roseville next month.

Starting pay for crew members is $15 per hour, according to a press release. Shift managers start at $18 per hour, plus a monthly bonus.

The Lakeville location at 8477 Kenrick Ave. opens June 1.

The Roseville location at 2420 Fairview Ave. N. opens June 7.

Those wanting to apply can do so by testing RCJOBS to 97211, or by visiting WorkAtCanes.com.

Raising Cane’s, known for its chicken fingers and Cane's sauce, is approaching 700 restaurants in over 35 states and Guam, according to the company's website. There are 100 new locations opening in 2022.

The two newest locations bring the total number of Raising Cane's restaurants in Minnesota to 17, with two more opening earlier this year in Maplewood and Burnsville.

