October 12, 2021
Publish date:

Raising Cane's opens in St. Cloud, marking the chain's first foray into greater Minnesota

It's also the only Raising Cane's in the state with a double drive-thru.
Author:
Cane's

Raising Cane's has taken its first step into greater Minnesota.

The fast-food chicken restaurant opened in St Cloud Tuesday, marking the occasion with a "Free Cane's for a year" drawing, free T-shirts and more. 

The Louisiana-based chain has been expanding rapidly in the Twin Cities lately. However, the St. Cloud location is the first Minnesota Raising Cane's outside the metro. It's also the first in the state with a "double drive-thru," Restaurant Leader Aleks Stauter said in an announcement.

“As a St. Cloud resident, I can’t tell you how excited I am for our [c]ommunity to have our very own Raising Cane’s," he said.

Related: MN company buys Old Country Buffet brand — but will it reopen?

Video posted by KZPK's Matt Wood shows quite a long line of cars waiting to order.

The St. Cloud location is still looking to hire more people. The company has been struggling to fill restaurant positions across the country, and in some locales has been tapping corporate staffers to work as cooks and cashiers as they navigate the labor market.

Two more Minnesota Raising Cane's will open this month: One in Minneapolis on Oct. 19 (3000 Snelling Ave., taking over a spot previously held by Arby's, right by the former 3rd Police Precinct) and another in Brooklyn Park on Oct. 26 (5625 96th Ave. N.).

Related: Fargo Thai restaurant goes viral with 'spice level warnings'

More Raising Cane's are on the horizon.

Planned locations in Maplewood and Roseville appear on track for November, a spokesperson said. And another is currently in development in Burnsville, though it likely won't open until 2022, according to the city.

Next Up

Cane's
MN Food & Drink

Greater Minnesota gets its first Raising Cane's

It's also the only Raising Cane's in the state with a double drive-thru.

mn zoo gladys the owl rectangle crop
Minnesota Life

Large owl named Gladys escapes from MN Zoo

The owl flew off to a tree during training, and has been on the loose since.

gustavus arboretum
MN News

Gustavus removes Swedish botanist's name from campus arboretum

The arboretum's name was a nod to Carl Linnaeus, the 18th-century Swedish botanist.

Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 2.38.57 PM
MN News

Man charged with fatally shooting woman at Brainerd area resort

It may have been a case of mistaken identity.

glow at state fairgrounds
Minnesota Life

Holiday lights festival returning to State Fairgrounds – but this time you walk

The drive-through display was launched last year as a pandemic-friendly event.

spending, personal finance, money
Minnesota Life

Money Gal Coaching: How to be smart about spending for personal growth

Kelly Blodgett used her passion behind becoming debt free to launch Money Gal Coaching.

Fleet Farm - Wikimedia Commons
MN Shopping

Fleet Farm will move into former Twin Cities Target store

The old Target building has been vacant for years, having closed back in 2018.

rochester-water-tower
Minnesota Life

Minnesota water towers compete to be named America's 'Tank of the Year'

Two water towers in the state are currently in the top five vote-getters.

brian koland roseville
MN News

Roseville Schools elementary principal dies by suicide

The principal's family asked that the district share he took his own life.

Daniel Robert Devens - Mankato
MN News

Charges: Man followed cop, rammed squads, threatened belt lashing

Police suspect he was high on methamphetamines.

unsplash - school girl students
MN News

List of St. Paul schools that could close, merge with others under new plan

The district is looking to address coming enrollment and funding issues.

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor football coach resigns amid investigation into student misconduct

The school's football season was canceled last month.

Related

Asphaze Wikimedia Commons Raising Cane's food
MN Food & Drink

3 new Raising Cane's, including first outside metro, open in MN next month

Get ready for another fried chicken option.

BMTN - Raising Canes sign, construction, 3000 Snelling, Minneapolis - 2021.05.26 1
MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's will take over spot of Minneapolis Arby's destroyed by fire

It's one of five Raising Cane's slated to open in Minnesota this fall.

Cane's
MN Food & Drink

Another Raising Cane's set to open in the Twin Cities

This will be the 11th Raising Cane's restaurant in the metro area.

Cane's
MN Food & Drink

First non-Twin Cities Raising Cane's coming to Minnesota

It's not entirely clear when the store will open.

20150901_193754
MN Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's open new Twin Cities locations

The metro just got some more fast-food outlets.

MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's now hiring for its 10th Twin Cities restaurant

It'll open in Eagan on October 3.

MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's is celebrating another Twin Cities location with a big giveaway

Raising Cane's is celebrating its new MN location with a big giveaway.

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 12.17.48 PM
MN Food & Drink

First Minneapolis, now St. Cloud has lost its only Perkins

It closed its doors on Monday.