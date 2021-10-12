Greater Minnesota gets its first Raising Cane's

It's also the only Raising Cane's in the state with a double drive-thru.

Raising Cane's has taken its first step into greater Minnesota.

The fast-food chicken restaurant opened in St Cloud Tuesday, marking the occasion with a "Free Cane's for a year" drawing, free T-shirts and more.

The Louisiana-based chain has been expanding rapidly in the Twin Cities lately. However, the St. Cloud location is the first Minnesota Raising Cane's outside the metro. It's also the first in the state with a "double drive-thru," Restaurant Leader Aleks Stauter said in an announcement.

“As a St. Cloud resident, I can’t tell you how excited I am for our [c]ommunity to have our very own Raising Cane’s," he said.

Video posted by KZPK's Matt Wood shows quite a long line of cars waiting to order.

The St. Cloud location is still looking to hire more people. The company has been struggling to fill restaurant positions across the country, and in some locales has been tapping corporate staffers to work as cooks and cashiers as they navigate the labor market.

Two more Minnesota Raising Cane's will open this month: One in Minneapolis on Oct. 19 (3000 Snelling Ave., taking over a spot previously held by Arby's, right by the former 3rd Police Precinct) and another in Brooklyn Park on Oct. 26 (5625 96th Ave. N.).

More Raising Cane's are on the horizon.

Planned locations in Maplewood and Roseville appear on track for November, a spokesperson said. And another is currently in development in Burnsville, though it likely won't open until 2022, according to the city.