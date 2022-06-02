Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota

Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7.

The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.

The Roseville restaurant, located at 2420 Fairview Ave. N., will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will also feature a grand opening ceremony, The first 100 customers will get a t-shirt and gift card, plus another 20 winners will get Cane's for a year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth in Twin Cities and to join these two incredible [communities]," a Raising Cane's spokesperson said in a statement.

The Louisiana-based chicken chain first arrived in Minnesota in 2007, but in the past few years has been embarking on a significant expansion across the Twin Cities metro, as well as opening its first non-metro location – in St. Cloud – last fall.

You can find specific locations to Raising Cane's restaurants in Minnesota on the company website. They are located in the following cities: