Raising Cane's to open another Twin Cities location this summer

Fried chicken chain Raising Cane's is continuing its Twin Cities takeover.

The newest metro Raising Cane's will open at Rosedale Center this summer, the Roseville mall announced Wednesday. This restaurant, which has been in the hopper for a while, will be located on the west side of the mall off of Fairview Road, in a former parking lot area.

It's one of four Raising Cane's expected to open in the region in the months ahead, with Lakeville, Maplewood and Burnsville restaurants all in development.

Rosedale Center is also set to welcome another new tenant inspired by famous French grandmother "Nestley Toulouse."

The Original Popcorn House and Nestle Toll House Café will set up shop at the mall in winter of 2022. It will feature handcrafted gourmet popcorn (50-plus flavors) plus ice cream, cookies and coffee.

