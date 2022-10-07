Ramen bar announced for upcoming Eat Street Crossing food hall

The couple behind the award-winning Zen Box Izakaya restaurant in Minneapolis will create a new spot for Japanese fare within the highly anticipated Eat Street Crossing food hall.

Ramen Shoten is the newest venture of Chef John Ng and his wife and business partner Lina Goh, who began developing the concept for Eat Street Crossing several years ago.

The ramen bar will feature Ng's signature ramen focused on the classical combination of broth, tare, aromatic oils, noddles and toppings, according to an announcement from Eat Street Crossing.

The contemporary space will feature a bar counter with both seating and standing room, offering diners the option of enjoying the classic "stand and slurp" ramen experience.

Ramen Shoten's menu will offer a rotating selection of new offerings, serving up both Eastern and Western flavors while honoring the traditional ramen philosophy and preparation, according to the announcement.

Bebe Zito, ChaTime Bubble Teas and two yet-to-be-announced concepts are anticipated for the food hall, which is expected to open sometime in November.