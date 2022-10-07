Skip to main content
Ramen bar announced for upcoming Eat Street Crossing food hall

Ramen bar announced for upcoming Eat Street Crossing food hall

The restaurant roster is filling up at Eat Street Crossing.

Eat Street Crossing at 2821 Nicollet Avenue South. Courtesy of Eat Street Crossing.

The restaurant roster is filling up at Eat Street Crossing.

The couple behind the award-winning Zen Box Izakaya restaurant in Minneapolis will create a new spot for Japanese fare within the highly anticipated Eat Street Crossing food hall. 

Ramen Shoten is the newest venture of Chef John Ng and his wife and business partner Lina Goh, who began developing the concept for Eat Street Crossing several years ago

The ramen bar will feature Ng's signature ramen focused on the classical combination of broth, tare, aromatic oils, noddles and toppings, according to an announcement from Eat Street Crossing. 

The contemporary space will feature a bar counter with both seating and standing room, offering diners the option of enjoying the classic "stand and slurp" ramen experience. 

Ramen Shoten's menu will offer a rotating selection of new offerings, serving up both Eastern and Western flavors while honoring the traditional ramen philosophy and preparation, according to the announcement. 

Bebe Zito, ChaTime Bubble Teas and two yet-to-be-announced concepts are anticipated for the food hall, which is expected to open sometime in November. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.04.40 PM
MN Food & Drink

Ramen bar announced for upcoming Eat Street Crossing food hall

The restaurant roster is filling up at Eat Street Crossing.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

It's the 70th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

NearNorthEncampment
MN News

Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North encampment

This comes as colder weather moves through the state.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.32.46 PM
MN Shopping

New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month

Opening day will kick off with extended hours.

image
MN Food & Drink

Sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"

The owners shared the news on Facebook this week.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 3.04.24 PM
MN News

Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

The 61-year-old was being held in Hennepin County Jail as of Thursday morning.

Evie Carshare
MN Travel

Electric carshare network showing growth in Twin Cities

Over 25,000 trips have been logged in a six-month span.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 1.11.01 PM
MN Lifestyle

Popular Apple Valley ice arena could be replaced

A concept plan to transform the ice arena is being considered.

21a171abc8c6a3619739a786eed516a563206c38bec4a972944e80fa213b9ab6
MN Travel

Low river levels bring cancellations for St. Paul-New Orleans Viking cruises

The low water also impacted some barge traffic making its way down the river.

Federal court house
MN News

Feds: Militia sympathizer had machine gun, grenade launcher in 'hidden room'

A confidential informant tipped off investigators.

10.6 Tempest Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

Drought tightens grip as Twin Cities reaches 'extreme' level

By this time last year, drought was fading fast in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 11.23.49 AM
MN News

Woman missing since car crash has been found

The 49-year-old is believed to have been driving when the crash happened.

Related

Eat Street Crossing
MN Food & Drink

New food hall coming to Eat Street in south Minneapolis

Eat Street Crossing will feature "six distinct" food concepts, a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating areas, an event space and a liquor store.

image
MN Food & Drink

Vegan East sign goes up at former QC Pizza spot in Minneapolis

Vegan baked goods appear to be on the horizon in the Southside.

Petite Leon
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis restaurant makes New York Times Top 50 list

The south Minneapolis restaurant opened in October 2020.

310727248_109188921966444_2076680989484337705_n
MN Food & Drink

Iconic Dangerfield's Restaurant sells, with buyer planning new concept

Dangerfield's Restaurant quietly sold recently after more than 30 years in business.

Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 9.15.04 AM
MN Food & Drink

Little Tijuana to reopen under new ownership, with new menu

The Eat Street restaurant closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

0
MN Food & Drink

New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall

POTLUCK Food Hall offers a rotating collection of local restaurants and food retailers.

MN Food & Drink

Eat Street's Quang Restaurant is getting a facelift

The restaurant faced a choice of remodeling or opening another restaurant.

image
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park

The park will undergo a full redesign next year.