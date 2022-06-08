Skip to main content
Ramsey County Fair 2022 officially canceled

Ramsey County Fair 2022 officially canceled

It's the third year in a row it's been canceled, though the previous two cancelations were due to COVID-19.

Ramsey County

It's the third year in a row it's been canceled, though the previous two cancelations were due to COVID-19.

The 2022 Ramsey County Fair has been canceled.

The move was confirmed by the Ramsey County Fair Board on Tuesday, with President Ron Suiter saying there were "still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved."

The fair was due to take place in Maplewood between July 14-17.

It's the third year in a row that the fair has been canceled, with the 2020 and 2021 events canceled due to COVID-19.

It's also the latest in a long line of events in the east metro that have been canceled due to a number of operational or financial reasons, with the cost of policing proving a sticking point for events such as the Little Mekong Night Market and Highland Fest.

"The Fair Board will soon begin planning for a stellar Ramsey County Fair experience in 2023," Suiter said in the statement.

Next Up

Ramsey County Fair
Minnesota Life

Ramsey County Fair 2022 officially canceled

It's the third year in a row it's been canceled, though the previous two cancelations were due to COVID-19.

Douglas Uhde
WI News

Man accused of killing retired judge in Wisconsin dies in hospital

Douglas Uhde, 56, had been in critical condition after shooting himself during police negotiations.

image
Minnesota Life

Free admission to all MN state parks on Saturday

Saturday is one of four "Free Park Days" a year.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 7.02.21 AM
MN News

Body of missing U of M student recovered from Mississippi River

Abdi Ali had been missing since June 1.

Renaissance Festival
MN News

Former Renaissance Festival director found not guilty of sexual assault

Carr Hagerman stood accused of raping a photographer in 2017.

A tall glass of water with ice.
MN News

New dashboard tracks drinking water quality in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new online dashboard to keep track of PFAS.

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 2.37.31 PM
WI News

Animals missing from Wisconsin zoo after locks cut overnight

People are advised to not approach the animals, which are not considered dangerous but might bite.

Google
MN News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, MN, died in murder-suicide

The coroner's office has confirmed the cause of death of the two young adults.

shot clock
MN Sports

MSHSL unveils plan for high school basketball shot clocks

The Minnesota State High School League said shot clocks could be used as soon as this year if all conference schools agree.

Thailand Survillion.
MN News

Charges: Man robs multiple Twin Cities victims in fake PS5 sale setups

Thailand Survillion, 21, is accused of setting up these meetings with people over Facebook Marketplace.

Water main
MN News

St. Louis Park to offer reimbursements to flooded homeowners

The water main breaks caused sewage to reach two feet high in some homes.

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

5-year-old was trapped under boat struck by barge in Red Wing

The family says an MRI Monday revealed no brain damage.

Related

1024px-All_Seasons_Arena_at_North_Dakota_State_Fair_in_Minot
Minnesota Life

Coronavirus: 2020 North Dakota State Fair is canceled

The annual event was due to take place in July.

Screen Shot 2021-07-06 at 5.42.30 PM
Minnesota Life

For second year in a row, the Uptown Art Fair has been canceled

The annual event won't go ahead for the second year in a row.

Screen Shot 2020-05-23 at 9.12.38 AM
MN Coronavirus

'Our hearts are heavy': State Fair vendors face up to 2020 cancelation

Vendors will have to wait till 2021.

Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota Life

It's official: Minnesota State Fair is on, with no COVID restrictions

Proof of vaccination won't be required, and face masks won't be mandatory.

Music in the Zoo
MN Music and Radio

2020 Music in the Zoo season canceled due to coronavirus

It's the first time it's been canceled in its history.

Construction
MN Travel

MnDOT reveals its 2022 road construction projects

More than 230 projects that will be undertaken. We've picked out some of the key ones.

Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota Life

Walz: 2021 State Fair should be 'pretty close to a normal event'

COVID cases have been falling while vaccinations have been rising.

minnesota state fair
Minnesota Life

Planning for the 2021 Minnesota State Fair is underway

The fair suffered huge financial losses due to COVID-19, but organizers are moving forward with planning "different scenarios" for this summer.