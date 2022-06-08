Ramsey County Fair 2022 officially canceled

The 2022 Ramsey County Fair has been canceled.

The move was confirmed by the Ramsey County Fair Board on Tuesday, with President Ron Suiter saying there were "still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved."

The fair was due to take place in Maplewood between July 14-17.

It's the third year in a row that the fair has been canceled, with the 2020 and 2021 events canceled due to COVID-19.

It's also the latest in a long line of events in the east metro that have been canceled due to a number of operational or financial reasons, with the cost of policing proving a sticking point for events such as the Little Mekong Night Market and Highland Fest.

"The Fair Board will soon begin planning for a stellar Ramsey County Fair experience in 2023," Suiter said in the statement.