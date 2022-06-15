Skip to main content
Rare chance to see 5 planets with the naked eye June 24

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be aligned and most visible in the night sky on June 24.

NASA

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be aligned and most visible in the night sky on June 24.

Five planets will grace the night sky this month as it'll mark the first time such an alignment visible to the naked eye has happened in nearly two decades.

The Farmer's Almanac said, along with the crescent Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be aligned and the most visible on June 24. This marks the first time since December 2004 that something such as this will be witnessed by humans. 

The planets can be seen as soon as June 10, although some may still be tough to see until the later date. They can all be seen where the sun is rising, just before the sun starts to light up the entire sky, according to EarthSky. Binoculars can help, but astronomers say the planets should be easily seen with the naked eye.

Even with city lights, the planets should be seen, according to NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller

The "parade of planets" can be seen in the dawn hours June 24 at around 4:20 a.m. (or 30 minutes before sunrise) in the southern and eastern sky. They will also be lined up in their true order from the Sun: Mercury, Venus, the Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

According to Sky & Telescope, viewers will have "about an hour" to take in the clear alignment before "the Sun washes Saturn out of the sky."

Astronomer Gary Seronik told the Farmer's Almanac that stargazers will have to wait until 2040 to see a similar arrangement grace the skies.

Another rare, planetary event that happened in December 2020 hadn't occurred in nearly 800 years. Bring Me The News reported when Jupiter and Saturn nearly aligned, creating a "Christmas Star," named after its timing around the holiday. 

