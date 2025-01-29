Skip to main content

Record number of international travelers passed through MSP Airport in 2024

In total, the airport had 37.2 million passengers last year, an increase for the fourth straight year.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) saw 37.2 million passengers pass through its gates in 2024, inching closer to the pre-pandemic record.

It's a 6.9% increase over 2023 and the fourth straight year in which the airport saw passenger totals rise after setting a record of 39.5 million passengers in 2019.

While it didn't set a record for total passengers, MSP did set a high-water mark for international travel. With a 19.6% increase over last year, MSP saw 3,569,721 international passengers pass through, besting the previous record set in 2019. That's in part due to tying the record for the number of international destinations available from the airport at 32.

airport-1822133_1280

“In the past year, we celebrated the addition of several nonstop routes to Europe,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “Aer Lingus resumed service to Dublin, Delta added Dublin to its destinations, and Lufthansa launched year-round service from MSP to Frankfurt. Overall, we had strong performance from our airlines, expanding global connections and adding capacity and destinations across the U.S.”

While the total number of destinations fluctuates, the airport already has plans to add nonstop flights to Copenhagen, Rome, and potentially Turkey in 2025. (At the same time, other routes will end, such as Condor's seasonal route to Frankfurt, Germany.)

In total, MSP served 163 nonstop destinations in 2024, which is seven more than it served the prior year.

In addition to strong passenger numbers, the airport again raked in accolades that included being named the nation's top airport by J.D. Power for the second time in the last three years. 

