Skip to main content
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes to play U.S. Bank Stadium in 2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes to play U.S. Bank Stadium in 2023

The Strokes will provide support along with King Princess.

Live Nation

The Strokes will provide support along with King Princess.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will make a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on their newly announced 2023 Tour, with acclaimed rockers The Strokes playing their first Twin Cities gig in 16 years in support.

The band comprising Antony Kiedis, Flea, Jon Frusciante and Chad Smith confirmed a 23-date global tour on Monday, which includes a show in Minneapolis on Saturday, Apr. 8.

What's more, the opening acts for the show include The Strokes, who haven't played the Twin Cities since a show at The Orpheum in Minneapolis in 2006, and singer-songwriter King Princess.

The same acts will also play the Fargodome two days earlier, on Thursday, Apr. 6.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at redhotchilipeppers.com.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' last Twin Cities show came at Target Center in 2017.

Next Up

Red Hot Chili Peppers
MN Music and Radio

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes to play U.S. Bank Stadium in 2023

The Strokes will provide support along with King Princess.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Settlement reached between MOA, family of boy thrown from balcony

The boy suffered multiple injuries that required several surgeries.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body found in burned out car near Bird Island

The Renville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

KeeferCourt
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis bakery to close its doors after nearly 40 years in business

The Chinese restaurant will officially close on Dec. 31.

Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 8.43.56 PM
MN Lifestyle

Iowa DOT channels 'Christmas Vacation' for its winter driving warnings

Gritter's full!

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Chanhassen psychologist pleads guilty to $550K billing fraud

Charles Howard Jorenby, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud in U.S. District Court late last month.

police lights squad car
MN News

Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico

Luis Javier Avila-Lopez, 38, was arrested after law enforcement seized the cocaine earlier this year.

Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 9.16.52 AM
MN News

Responding to Twitter release, former Minnesota GOP candidate calls for 'bullets'

It was in response to a thread on Twitter concerning the social media giant's moderation efforts regarding political issues.

snow
MN Weather

NWS: 'Safe to say' more active weather is ahead

Three rounds of light snow around Minnesota before more substantial precipitation becomes a possibility.

Spring Street Tavern
MN News

Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night

The shooting happened after 11:30 p.m.

7F060B54-5776-4E1A-A42C-F36C22FAF493
MN News

Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Derek Gotchie and his family following the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-12-03 at 4.35.18 PM
MN Sports

Watch: New London-Spicer wins 3A championship on incredible walk-off TD

New London-Spicer defeated the unbeaten Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in remarkable circumstances.

Related

TaylorSwiftPixlr
MN Music and Radio

Taylor Swift to bring 2023 stadium tour to Minnesota

The "Eras Tour" will make a stop in Minneapolis in June.

19050650853_a4a6377429_k
MN Music and Radio

Ed Sheeran to bring North America stadium tour to Minneapolis

It's the second show announced for the Vikings stadium in 2023.

MetallicaLiveLondonWikimedia
MN Music and Radio

Metallica to perform 2 nights in Minneapolis on 2023-24 World Tour

The heavy metal rock band returns to the state for the first time since 2018.

TaylorSwiftPixlr
MN Music and Radio

Taylor Swift adds second Minneapolis show to 2023 tour

Tickets go on sale next week.

MN Lifestyle

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Minnesota this winter

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Minnesota in January. Tickets go on sale this week.

MN Music and Radio

Beyonce and Jay Z to play U.S. Bank Stadium this summer

Screen Shot 2019-12-31 at 12.46.02 PM
MN Food & Drink

Erik the Red is moving from its location next to U.S. Bank Stadium

The eatery opened just months after the Vikings stadium.

MN Lifestyle

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Minnesota this winter