Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15 years

Red Stag Supperclub will end its 15-year run in Northeast Minneapolis at the end of the year.

The award-winning supperclub's 'Fish Fry Fridays,' extensive beer list and more payed homage to restaurateur Kim Bartmann's roots in Wisconsin.

“Red Stag Supperclub is near and dear to my heart as it was the first place that was an ode to my family, and I'm very proud of its 15-year run,” Bartmann stated Tuesday.

The last day of service will be Dec. 31.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd were cited for the changes in consumer habits in Minneapolis that led to the decision.

“I need to leverage our company’s assets to keep on top of these changes and do what I think is best for our employees and our guests," Bartmann said, adding the "very difficult and heart-wrenching decision" will take time to process.

The news of the impending closure comes one week after Bartmann announced she'd purchased Italian restaurant Amore Uptown.

Another Bartmann restaurant, the French bistro Barbette, is across the street.

With Amore set to reopen as soon as possible, Bartmann said she's hoping to find Red Stag employees positions at other Placemaker Hospitality restaurants.

Bartmann has also recently added food and beverage consulting services to Placemaker Hospitality’s portfolio, including being involved with the new Indigo Hotel set to open in downtown next spring.