Skip to main content
Renaissance exhibition at Mia is one of the rarest Botticelli shows in nation’s history

Renaissance exhibition at Mia is one of the rarest Botticelli shows in nation’s history

The 15th century works have arrived in Minneapolis.

"Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi" is on view from Oct. 16 through Jan. 8 at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Courtesy of the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

The 15th century works have arrived in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art’s landmark Renaissance exhibition opened this week, featuring works that rarely leave Florence, Italy and marking one of the rarest Botticelli art shows in the nation’s history.

In a first-time collaboration, the single-stop “Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi” features more than 45 works on loan from the renowned Uffizi Galleries in Florence.

"We're thrilled to share some of our most outstanding treasures with you in Minneapolis, and to have collaborated with Mia to recount these extraordinary moments of Renaissance art," Eike Schmidt, director of the Uffizi Galleries, shares in the exhibition's Directors' Welcome. 

The exhibition joins Italian Renaissance masterworks from the Uffizi with paintings, sculptures and prints from Mia’s collection. 

In the Director's Welcome, Mia President Katie Luber said the presentation “represents one of the most comprehensive shows on Sandro Botticelli ever staged in the United States.” 

Botticelli (1445–1510) compositions on display include the probable Medici family commission, Pallas and the Centaur (c. 1482)

Sandro Botticelli (Italian, 1445–1510), Pallas and the Centaur, 1482, tempera on canvas. Gallerie degli Uffizi, Florence.

Sandro Botticelli (Italian, 1445–1510), Pallas and the Centaur, 1482, tempera on canvas. Gallerie degli Uffizi, Florence.

"Botticelli has come to symbolize the splendor of the era," writes scholar and exhibition co-curator Rachel McGarry. "He inherently understood how to meld ancient prototypes with contemporary fashion and style to create something wholly new and a new ideal of beauty." 

"Today, Botticelli enjoys enormous popularity across the globe," McGarry continues. "He's one of the most celebrated figures in the history of art and his influence on art, fashion, advertising, popular culture has been enormous and endures to this day." 

"Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi" is on view from Oct. 16 through Jan. 8. Adult tickets cost between $16-$20. 

More information can be found at new.artsmia.org

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 12.01.01 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Renaissance exhibition at Mia is one of the rarest Botticelli shows in nation’s history

The 15th century works have arrived in Minneapolis.

Disney-Animation_-Immersive-Experience-(The-Lion-King)
TV, Movies and The Arts

The next 'immersive experience' in Minneapolis will be Disney-themed

The Van Gogh exhibit earlier this year split opinions.

winter, cold,
MN Weather

NOAA updates winter outlook: Odds favor colder Minnesota

The NWS doesn't get into snowfall specifics, but temps and overall precipitation are discussed.

image
MN News

Feds indict 50th suspect in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation

The husband of Shamsia Hope founder Mekfira Hussein is the latest suspect to be indicted.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 9.06.36 AM
MN News

Alert in Eden Prairie after string of vehicle break-ins, thefts

The Eden Prairie Police Department also noted a trend in vehicle break-ins over the past week.

NetflixLogin
TV, Movies and The Arts

Share your Netflix password? That'll cost you extra starting in 2023

The company announced its plan during a quarterly earnings call.

Derrick Fasig
MN News

St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping ex at gunpoint

In February, Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, drove his victim to Wisconsin and barricaded her in his father's home.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Suspects ram Minneapolis police car, damage other vehicles during chase

A woman was also injured during the incident.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in north Minneapolis hit-and-run

No arrests have been made in the incident.

image
MN Health

The Marsh wellness center to close two years after being gifted to YMCA

The Marsh, founded in 1985, drew visitors from around the world.

312265273_422423096731446_8276689321560616807_n
MN News

Vehicle of interest identified in Maple Grove Village Hall fire

Police said a vehicle of interest was captured on camera.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 2.57.05 PM
MN News

Couple dead of suspected CO poisoning remembered as loving parents, grandparents

The couple died at their cabin on Mill Lacs Lake.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.16.05 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie Theater legend Sheila Livingston dies at 93

Livingston leaves a lasting legacy on Twin Cities theater.

Minneapolis Institute of Arts.
TV, Movies and The Arts

Refugee life vests create dramatic scene at Minneapolis Institute of Art

The museum's front pillars have been transformed.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 9.38.36 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis Institute of Art will feature 5 Van Gogh paintings this summer

The exhibit will feature five paintings on loan from Amsterdam and Dallas.

Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 9.58.58 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Bloomington theater in financial trouble; show delayed, director resigns

The show must go on, in six months.

cherry-and-the-spoon-walker-art-minneapolis
TV, Movies and The Arts

Artist who built iconic Minneapolis 'Spoonbridge and Cherry' dies

Claes Oldenburg is remembered as one of the most radical artists of the 20th century.

The Doryphoros
TV, Movies and The Arts

Italian court seeks return of Minneapolis Institute of Art sculpture

Mia bought the ancient sculpture for $2.5 million in 1986.

Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 3.45.07 PM
Minnesota Life

Advocates hope to make Minneapolis bird sanctuary more accessible

The Friends of the Roberts Bird Sanctuary is fundraising for a new terrace.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.04.40 PM
MN Food & Drink

Ramen bar announced for upcoming Eat Street Crossing food hall

The restaurant roster is filling up at Eat Street Crossing.