Renaissance exhibition at Mia is one of the rarest Botticelli shows in nation’s history

The Minneapolis Institute of Art’s landmark Renaissance exhibition opened this week, featuring works that rarely leave Florence, Italy and marking one of the rarest Botticelli art shows in the nation’s history.

In a first-time collaboration, the single-stop “Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi” features more than 45 works on loan from the renowned Uffizi Galleries in Florence.

"We're thrilled to share some of our most outstanding treasures with you in Minneapolis, and to have collaborated with Mia to recount these extraordinary moments of Renaissance art," Eike Schmidt, director of the Uffizi Galleries, shares in the exhibition's Directors' Welcome.

The exhibition joins Italian Renaissance masterworks from the Uffizi with paintings, sculptures and prints from Mia’s collection.

In the Director's Welcome, Mia President Katie Luber said the presentation “represents one of the most comprehensive shows on Sandro Botticelli ever staged in the United States.”

Botticelli (1445–1510) compositions on display include the probable Medici family commission, Pallas and the Centaur (c. 1482).

Sandro Botticelli (Italian, 1445–1510), Pallas and the Centaur, 1482, tempera on canvas. Gallerie degli Uffizi, Florence.

"Botticelli has come to symbolize the splendor of the era," writes scholar and exhibition co-curator Rachel McGarry. "He inherently understood how to meld ancient prototypes with contemporary fashion and style to create something wholly new and a new ideal of beauty."

"Today, Botticelli enjoys enormous popularity across the globe," McGarry continues. "He's one of the most celebrated figures in the history of art and his influence on art, fashion, advertising, popular culture has been enormous and endures to this day."

"Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi" is on view from Oct. 16 through Jan. 8. Adult tickets cost between $16-$20.

More information can be found at new.artsmia.org.