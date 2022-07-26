Renderings unveiled for 19,000-seat Shakopee amphitheater

Renderings unveiled for a proposed amphitheater near Canterbury Park in Shakopee detail the design of what's likely to become one of the largest outdoor venues in Minnesota.

Minneapolis-based Swervo Development announced it's plans to build the 19,000-seat amphitheater earlier this year. The venue is proposed to become the centerpiece of the sprawling redevelopment zone surrounding the racetrack, dubbed Canterbury Commons.

Plans for the venue call for 11,000 seats and space for up to 8,000 additional spectators on the lawn.

Courtesy of Shea Design / City of Shakopee.

The audience seating would elevate from the first row and divide into several sections before reaching approximately 43 feet above the ground elevation, according to project documents.

The standalone, subdivided parcel at County Road 83 and Unbridled Avenue would be sold off to the developer by Canterbury Park Holdings Corporation if the project moves forward.

The plans are scheduled to go before the Shakopee Planning Commission on Aug. 4.