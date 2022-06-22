Renderings unveiled for potential World's Fair in Bloomington

Minnesota's bid to host the World's Fair offers a vision to transform vacant land in Bloomington into a permanent, international hub for living, innovation and wellness.

Minnesota is one of five destinations in the running to host the Specialized Expo, also known as the World's Fair, in 2027.

The 93-day event, aimed at bolstering trade relationships and tackling global challenges, is expected to draw over 13 million visitors.

Minnesota USA Expo President John Stanoch and other officials unveiled site plans in Paris on Monday during a meeting of the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Exposition.

"First, we have a compact, sustainable site that is ready to welcome guests from around the world and that benefits from existing infrastructure," Stanoch said during his remarks. "Second, we have a relevant theme, 'Healthy People, Healthy Planet,' that touches all people and nations across the globe and is even more compelling in the aftermath of the COVID global pandemic."

Minnesota faces four competitors in its efforts to win the Bureau International des Exposition's vote to host the World's Fair. A decision is expected June 2023. The other host proposals are:

Phuket, Thailand

Belgrade, Serbia

Malaga, Spain

San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina

Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse, who also spoke during the presentation, said hospitality is Bloomington's number one industry with more than 4,000 hotel rooms within a mile and a half of the proposed Expo site, adjacent to Mall of America.

With more than 32 million people living within a day's drive of Bloomington, officials hoping to bring the World's Fair to Minnesota say the site offers a gateway to the United States and open new doors for innovation, tourism and commerce in America's Heartland.

After the fair, the Expo district would form a new urban neighborhood featuring an international conference center, sports and wellness facilities, a global innovation district, entertainment, an elevated park, new bicycle routes and housing.

Minnesota's bid focuses on the state's healthcare industry and centers around the theme of "Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All."