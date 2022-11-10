REO Speedwagon joins 2023 Lakefront lineup, but Lady A is out again

Skip to main content
REO Speedwagon joins 2023 Lakefront Music Festival lineup, but Lady A is out again

The band joins Lynyrd Skynyrd, Darius Rucker and Joe Nichols on the lineup.

Sjgkfe, Wikimedia Commons

The Lakefront Music Festival is continuing to Roll With The Changes as it announced REO Speedwagon for its 2023 event, after Lady A was once again forced to pull out.

The stadium rock band will play on the first day of the two-day festival, which will be held July 14-15 in Prior Lake.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will also be playing July 14, while Darius Rucker is the headliner for the second night, with Joe Nichols also on the schedule.

Two more acts will be announced for each night at a later time.

Tickets to the festival are on sale now, with a variety of options still available as of Thursday. However, "Pitt Passes" are limited.

REO Speedwagon was formed in 1967 and experienced much of their success in the 1980s, with massive hits including Keep on Loving You, Can't Fight This Feeling and Take It On The Run. The band performed at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in September.

Lady A was originally scheduled as the headliner instead of Rucker, but cancelled their upcoming shows due to frontman Charles Kelley embarking on a sobriety journey.

The band also was expected to headline the event in 2021, but cancelled due to Kelley being diagnosed with appendicitis at the time.

