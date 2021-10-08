Repainted park path lines in Mpls. come out a wibbly wobbly mess

October 8, 2021
The white stripe on the walking path seen above is supposed to be a straight line, a way to divide the walking and biking paths along Victory Memorial Parkway in Minneapolis.

Instead, a recent restriping job resulted in ... well, this wibbly wobbly mess.

Nate Pentz, a local Realtor, spotted the meandering repainted lines Thursday afternoon near 43rd Avenue and shared a few photos on Twitter, writing whomever did it "should probably be given a new assignment at the Park Board."

The reactions were a mixture of incredulousness and comedy:

Someone then alerted Commissioner Chris Meyer of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, who promised he'd ask to get it fixed "ASAP." And within 90 minutes of Pentz's oft-liked tweet, the board put out a statement beginning with a simple, "Oof!"

The statement continued, putting the blame on a subpar contractor: 

"If you happen to be walking or biking on Victory Memorial Parkway paths this evening and notice some wobbly lines, it's not you! Striping was completed by a contractor today that does not meet our standards/specs. It will be covered and re-striped to MPRB standards ASAP."

So if you'd like to catch a glimpse of the now-internet famous Victory Memorial Parkway "lines," you'll need to make a quick trip. Because it appears that soon (if not already), they'll be back to their straight-edged, predictable selves.

