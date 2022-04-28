Report ranks best schools in Minnesota; 7 are top-500 nationally
The annual school rankings report by U.S. News and World Report includes seven schools in Minnesota among the top 500 in the country.
The rankings are based on the publishers' data from almost 24,000 public high schools in the country. The 50 best public schools in Minnesota, the top seven of which are among the 500 best in the country, are:
- Math and Science Academy in Woodbury: No. 117 nationally
- Nova Classical Academy Upper School in St. Paul: No. 204 nationally
- East Ridge Academy Charter School in Minnetonka: No. 266 nationally
- Orono High School: No. 370 nationally
- Minnetonka High School: No. 460 nationally
- Wayzata High School: No. 463 nationally
- Edina High School: No. 486 nationally
- Eastview High School: No. 527 nationally
- Eagan High School: No. 706 nationally
- Mahtomedi High School: No. 738 nationally
- St. Anthony Village High School
- Woodbury High School
- East Ridge High School
- Mounds View High School
- Mound-Westonka High School
- Treknorth High School in Bemidji
- Rosemount High School
- Sartell High School
- Lakeville South High School
- Irondale High School
- Andover High School
- Central High School in St. Paul
- Harbor City International Charter in Duluth
- Eden Prairie High School
- St. Charles Secondary in St. Charles
- Maple Grove High School
- Stillwater Area High School
- Bloomington Jefferson High School
- Hastings High School
- Delano High School
- St. Paul Highland Park High School
- Blaine High School
- St. Michael-Albertville High School
- Open World Learning Secondary in St. Paul
- Great River School in St. Paul
- Chaska High School
- Mankato West High School
- Lakeville North High School
- Prior Lake High School
- Chanhassen High School
- Elk River High School
- Cannon Falls Secondary
- Champlin Park High School
- Northfield High School
- Minneapolis Washburn High School
- Forest Lake High School
- Rogers High School
- Centennial High School in Circle Pines
- Apple Valley High School
- Hopkins High School
You can find the full list of Minnesota rankings here.
The rankings were created through weighted criteria, including college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum, and graduation rate.