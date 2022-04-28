Skip to main content
Report ranks best schools in Minnesota; 7 are top-500 nationally

We've listed the top 50 public schools in Minnesota, based on the publishers' rankings.

The annual school rankings report by U.S. News and World Report includes seven schools in Minnesota among the top 500 in the country. 

The rankings are based on the publishers' data from almost 24,000 public high schools in the country. The 50 best public schools in Minnesota, the top seven of which are among the 500 best in the country, are: 

  1. Math and Science Academy in Woodbury: No. 117 nationally
  2. Nova Classical Academy Upper School in St. Paul: No. 204 nationally
  3. East Ridge Academy Charter School in Minnetonka: No. 266 nationally
  4. Orono High School: No. 370 nationally
  5. Minnetonka High School: No. 460 nationally
  6. Wayzata High School: No. 463 nationally
  7. Edina High School: No. 486 nationally
  8. Eastview High School: No. 527 nationally
  9. Eagan High School: No. 706 nationally
  10. Mahtomedi High School: No. 738 nationally
  11. St. Anthony Village High School
  12. Woodbury High School
  13. East Ridge High School
  14. Mounds View High School
  15. Mound-Westonka High School
  16. Treknorth High School in Bemidji
  17. Rosemount High School
  18. Sartell High School
  19. Lakeville South High School
  20. Irondale High School
  21. Andover High School
  22. Central High School in St. Paul
  23. Harbor City International Charter in Duluth
  24. Eden Prairie High School
  25. St. Charles Secondary in St. Charles
  26. Maple Grove High School
  27. Stillwater Area High School
  28. Bloomington Jefferson High School
  29. Hastings High School
  30. Delano High School
  31. St. Paul Highland Park High School
  32. Blaine High School
  33. St. Michael-Albertville High School
  34. Open World Learning Secondary in St. Paul
  35. Great River School in St. Paul
  36. Chaska High School
  37. Mankato West High School
  38. Lakeville North High School
  39. Prior Lake High School
  40. Chanhassen High School
  41. Elk River High School
  42. Cannon Falls Secondary
  43. Champlin Park High School
  44. Northfield High School
  45. Minneapolis Washburn High School
  46. Forest Lake High School
  47. Rogers High School
  48. Centennial High School in Circle Pines
  49. Apple Valley High School
  50. Hopkins High School

You can find the full list of Minnesota rankings here

The rankings were created through weighted criteria, including college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum, and graduation rate. 

Minnetonka High School
