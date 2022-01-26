Report: 'This Is Us' star creating NBC series about MN girls' hockey team

Skip to main content
Report: 'This Is Us' star creating NBC series about Minnesota girls' hockey team

No word on when the show will launch.

Credit: DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro, Flickr

Milo Ventimiglia, better known as Jack Pearson from the award-winning NBC drama This Is Us, is reportedly creating a new TV series about a fictional hockey coach and team in Minnesota. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ventimiglia and his production company, DiVide Pictures, are preparing a new NBC sports drama series called Hometown Saints. The Hollywood Reporter says Ventimiglia isn't expected to act in the show, instead working as an executive producer. 

The report says the series is about a retired hockey player struggling to find a new role after his playing career ends, ultimately winding up in his hometown in Minnesota where he "reluctantly" coaches a girls' high school team. 

The Minnesota girls' high school hockey season is nearing the end of conference play, with section playoffs Feb. 9-17, followed by the state tournament Feb. 23-26. 

Ventimiglia has been around the acting block for years, but became a household name with the success of "This Is Us," where he plays the father of the Pearson family.

The series is in its sixth and final season. Episodes air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Central Time on NBC, while also streaming on Hulu. 

