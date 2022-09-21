Reporter/anchor leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO

A new face is joining the WCCO-TV team in the Twin Cities.

Beret Leone is swapping Rochester for the Twin Cities, where she'll be a morning reporter for WCCO. Her last day at KTTC-TV was Tuesday.

The Minnesota native joined KTTC, the NBC affiliate news station for the Rochester area, in 2018 after graduating from Bethel University, and became a weekend anchor in 2019.

On her Facebook page, Leone said leaving KTTC is "bittersweet" but that she's "excited for my new adventure at WCCO-TV."

"Beret, you will be so missed here in Rochester but we wish you nothing but the best!" KTTC tweeted.

Related: Former WCCO anchor Jamie Yuccas gets new role for CBS in Los Angeles