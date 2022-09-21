Skip to main content
Reporter/anchor Beret Leone leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO

Reporter/anchor Beret Leone leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO

Beret Leone is saying goodbye to KTTC-TV.

KTTC

Beret Leone is saying goodbye to KTTC-TV.

A new face is joining the WCCO-TV team in the Twin Cities.

Beret Leone is swapping Rochester for the Twin Cities, where she'll be a morning reporter for WCCO. Her last day at KTTC-TV was Tuesday.

The Minnesota native joined KTTC, the NBC affiliate news station for the Rochester area, in 2018 after graduating from Bethel University, and became a weekend anchor in 2019.

On her Facebook page, Leone said leaving KTTC is "bittersweet" but that she's "excited for my new adventure at WCCO-TV."

"Beret, you will be so missed here in Rochester but we wish you nothing but the best!" KTTC tweeted.

Related: Former WCCO anchor Jamie Yuccas gets new role for CBS in Los Angeles

Next Up

fire
MN News

Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

No injuries were reported.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 12.46.46 PM
MN News

Charges: Ineligible man had guns, over 15,000 rounds of ammo

A search of the man's vehicle and house turned up multiple firearms.

Beret Leone
TV, Movies and The Arts

Reporter/anchor leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO

Beret Leone is saying goodbye to KTTC-TV.

LilahLongRochester
MN News

Missing Rochester girl is found safe

She had been reported missing after last being seen Monday.

ActivePoliceSceneRochesterSchool
MN News

Authorities investigating false active shooter reports at Minnesota schools

This is a developing story.

Thomas Lane
MN News

Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years for involvement in killing of George Floyd

Lane took a plea agreement earlier in the state case.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 2.42.14 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's smallest bat species under review for endangered status

Tricolored bats are declining rapidly.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 7.18.30 AM
MN Weather

Here are the largest hail reports to NWS Twin Cities Tuesday night

River Falls got hit by some massive hail Tuesday night.

15023280003_855bb1dcbe_k
MN News

Police: Man jumped on train, attacked engineer with knife near St. Cloud

The rock train had just left St. Cloud when the suspect jumped aboard.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis provides update on man's death following police call

The incident happened at a house in Northeast Minneapolis, with a witness saying the man had shot himself.

0
MN News

Spark ignites fire at produce farm near Park Rapids

The fire at Carter's Red Wagon Farm left three buildings a "total loss."

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 4.39.15 PM
MN Food & Drink

A mistake leads to new drinks from Duluth cidery, distillery

Wild State Cider and Vikre Distillery will be debuting their new beverages this week.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 4.52.46 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former WCCO anchor Jamie Yuccas gets new role for CBS in LA

She will retain her national reporting duties, but it comes amid a wider move to enhance local news coverage.

Allen Henry
TV, Movies and The Arts

Reporter from Columbus, Ohio set to join WCCO-TV

Allen Henry announced the news on Twitter this week.

Kate Raddatz
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO-TV reporter Kate Raddatz leaving station in July

Raddatz says her friends in the media will still hear from her.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 11.07.39 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO-TV launching new newscast, adds North Carolina anchor, meteorologist

The new newscast will debut on Labor Day.

Pauleen Le
TV, Movies and The Arts

Once an interviewee, then an intern, Pauleen Le is now a reporter at WCCO

The Eagan native is returning to Minnesota.

Christiane Cordero
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO reporter Christiane Cordero is leaving for California

The announcement comes the same week WCCO welcomed a new face.

Ahmad Hicks
TV, Movies and The Arts

New sports reporter joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis

It follows the departure of Hobie Artigue earlier this summer.

Jason DeRusha
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jason DeRusha stepping down as morning news anchor at WCCO

His last day anchoring WCCO This Morning will be June 23.