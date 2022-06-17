Skip to main content
Reporter from Columbus, Ohio set to join WCCO-TV

Allen Henry announced the news on Twitter this week.

Shortly after it was announced a longtime WCCO-TV reporter will be leaving, the Twin Cities news station is welcoming a new reporter to the team.

Allen Henry, a reporter with NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio, made the announcement via Twitter this week. He has been working in their newsroom since August 2020, according to his bio on their website.

"Very excited to join the WCCO team!" he stated, adding that he "can't wait to start a new adventure."

Henry has spent most of his professional and upbringing in Ohio, as he was born and raised in Troy, Ohio. He attended Ohio University and worked at WKEF/WRGT in Dayton, Ohio, where he won an Emmy Award for coverage of 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. 

He began his professional career in news at WSFA in Montgomery, Alabama, according to his bio. He also has worked as a reporter in New Orleans at WVUE prior to making the move back to his home state.

Longtime WCCO-TV reporter Kate Raddatz announced Thursday that she was leaving the news station next month. Jason DeRusha announced he will be leaving the CBS affiliate next week, taking over a talk show hosting role at WCCO radio. 

