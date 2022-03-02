Reports: Amazon plans to close its book stores, 4-Star shops

Amazon is reportedly planning to shutter many of its brick-and-mortar stores.

Reuters reported Wednesday that the online retail behemoth will close its bookstores, 4-Star retail locations and pop-up shops. That's 68 stores in total across the U.S. and United Kingdom, per Business Insider, which confirmed the plans.

The company has two such stores in Minnesota — 4-Star locations at the Mall of America and Rosedale Center

There are no other Amazon shops in Minnesota, aside from Amazon-owned Whole Foods locations.

Amazon launched its 4-Star store concept in 2018, in which they offered products that were rated 4 stars or higher, were considered a top seller, or were new and trending on the dot-com site. Prime users could even get their membership discounts there.

The Rosedale location isn't even six months old, having opened in September. The Mall of America location opened in July of 2020.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters