Reservation holders at Gavin Kaysen's new restaurant asked to rebook after mishap

Bookings for the soon-to-open Mara restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis were canceled Tuesday after a reservations mishap.

"There was so much excitement, so much demand, that it all kind of exploded," Chef Gavin Kaysen said in a video message Tuesday.

Kaysen, the internationally-known chef and two-time James Beard Award Winner, is the owner of Spoon and Stable, Bellecour Bakery, and Demi.

Reservations for Mara, a luxury Mediterranean restaurant, opened at noon Monday.

On Tuesday, reservation holders received an email with the subject line "Uff-da!" and were informed they'd be given priority access to rebooking through Friday after a "hiccup," the Star Tribune reports.

Mara will be an "immersive and every-occasion" Mediterranean restaurant and bar that brings "restorative dining" to Minneapolis, Kaysen announced earlier this year

The menu will feature "shareable, craveable and light" cuisine of 22 countries, including southern France, Italy, Spain and Portugal, offering the "familiar and unexpected." Among the dishes: bistecca carved tableside, a communal presentation of whole branzino for sharing, homemade flatbread, and spreads that include hummus and labneh.

Kaysen is also opening at cafe at the Four Seasons, called the Socca Café.