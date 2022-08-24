Restaurant chain I Heart Mac & Cheese to open first MN location

Skip to main content
Restaurant chain I Heart Mac & Cheese to open first Minnesota location

A new franchise is opening in the Twin Cities.

I Heart Mac and Cheese

A mac and cheese chain with dozens of restaurants across the United States will debut in Minnesota next month.

I Heart Mac and Cheese is set to open on Sept. 14 at 425 Commerce Drive, Woodbury according to a release. The first ten guests will receive free macaroni and cheese for a year. Each of those customers can claim one free bowl per week, up to a $10 value per bowl.

The menu includes customizable, made-to-order mac and cheese bowls, and grilled cheese sandwiches. It will also offer "health-conscious" options, such as quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein and dairy-free alternatives.

The Florida-based company has dozens of locations across the country, with the biggest concentrations in the southeast and southwest, according to its website.

The Woodbury location has been launched by franchisee Jason Smith.

“By opening an I Heart Mac and Cheese in Woodbury, I hope to provide a relaxed but exciting environment where people can enjoy mac & cheese as they have never experienced before”, he said.

The franchise will feature themed weekly programming, which includes kids eating for free on Monday nights. 

For more information on I Heart Mac and Cheese, click here.

