Restaurants, businesses close doors as blizzard hits Minnesota

An intense sub-zero windchill is expected to last for days.

A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Restaurants and businesses across the Twin Cities metro and beyond are closing early as blizzard conditions sweep the state

The taproom at Bad Weather Brewing Company in St. Paul is closed Wednesday "due to...well you know," the business wrote on Facebook. The nearby Waldmann Brewery will close at 6 p.m., while Galactic Pizza in Minneapolis' Uptown announced it was closed for the day Wednesday morning.

The Muddy Cow in North Branch canceled bingo, the Dan Patch American Legion in Savage canceled tonight's meat raffle and karaoke and Source Comics and Games in Roseville has canceled all in-store events until at least Saturday morning's Pokémon. 

The Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room in Jordan is also closed.

"We’ll be taking this day by day so please bear with us," the business shared on Facebook. "We appreciate your understanding and please stay safe on the roads."

While many businesses are closing early tonight, others have advertised they'll welcome customers as usual. 

In Prior Lake, Charlie's on Prior will be hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus until 6 p.m. In Hastings, bingo is still on tonight at Me & Julio.

"This blizzard won't stop us," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. 

If you're planning to go out in the winter storm, it's probably a good ahead to call ahead and make sure your destination is open. 

City buildings and even medical facilities have also been closing ahead of Thursday's blizzard.

The City of Le Sueur says its city offices will be closed Thursday, the City of Rochester is closing its libraries, while Ridge View Medical says its urgent care facilities in Belle Plaine and Delano were closing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and would not be opening at all on Thursday.

The University of St. Thomas in St. Paul says its libraries will be closed Thursday, 

