Restrictions in place as Emerald Ash Borer found in Sherburne County

Skip to main content
Restrictions on firewood as Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Sherburne County

Restrictions on firewood as Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Sherburne County

The county is now the 36th in the state with a confirmed presence of the invasive insect.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

The county is now the 36th in the state with a confirmed presence of the invasive insect.

Officials are issuing restrictions on firewood and other materials in Sherburne County after Emerald Ash Borer was discovered there.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that Sherburne County is now one of 36 counties in the state with a confirmed presence of the invasive insect.

A tree care company had contacted MDA after it suspected a tree in Elk River may be infested. MDA and city staff were able to find live larvae and collect samples, confirming the presence.

Because this marks the first time Emerald Ash Borer has been identified in the county, MDA will enact a quarantine that limits the movement of firewood and ash materials to and from the area. Ash materials include logs, mulch and tree waste.

Here's a look at areas of Minnesota with EAB:

Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 8.42.38 AM

First discovered in 2009, Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species of insect whose larvae tunnels in trees, damaging them.

Woodpeckers feed on the larvae, so holes caused by the bird may indicate an infestation. Larvae tunneling can also result in the tree’s bark splitting open. S-shaped galleries are then revealed on the tree’s interior. 

If you have an ash tree in your garden that is considered at "moderate or high risk" of infestation, you can take steps to preemptively treat it with an insecticide to prevent EAB. You can find guidance on how to do this here, via the DNR.

You can search if you live in an EAB infested or quarantine area here.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 8.10.56 AM
Minnesota Life

Restrictions in place as Emerald Ash Borer found in Sherburne County

The county is now the 36th in the state with a confirmed presence of the invasive insect.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Home that was scene of June standoff engulfed in fire

Authorities arrived to find the home fully ablaze.

Rosland park bridge
MN News

Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge

The westbound lanes were closed in Edina from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday night.

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 8.31.42 PM
MN News

Flash flooding as torrential rain hammers Cambridge

Flooding and damage from a non-severe storm Wednesday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 4.02.18 PM
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis nonprofit celebrates anonymous donor's $1.5M gift

Appetite For Change is building sustainable, local food systems in North Minneapolis.

police lights
MN News

On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida

The suspect is one of three men connected to a fatal drive-by shooting on St. Paul's West Side.

Deer on road
MN News

Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

The 55-year-old from Princeton died at a hospital a day after the crash.

U9GqW_wM
MN News

Burnsville approves measure that will make its landfill much taller

The expansion will increase the landfill's allowable height by an additional 268 feet.

michael carbo
MN News

Northern MN man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder

Nancy Daugherty was found dead in the afternoon hours of July 16, 1986.

Red Ox Cafe
MN Food & Drink

Breakfast spot in Ham Lake closes after decades in business

The business posted an announcement on its front door.

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 1.43.04 PM
MN News

St. Paul man killed partner, himself while their 5 kids were home

St. Paul confirmed the double shooting on Tuesday evening was murder-suicide.

Kids competing in USA Mullet Championships
MN Weird

Minnesota, Wisconsin kids competing in USA Mullet Championships

The contest is divided into kids and teens divisions.

Related

MN News

Emerald Ash Borer makes its way north, found in Superior, Wisc.

MN News

MDA enlisting dogs to detect emerald ash borer

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is hoping trained detection dogs will help locate ash trees infested with the invasive beetles. The organization Working Dogs for Conservation claims to have found encouraging results in training dogs to find emerald ash borers.

MN News

Chisago becomes 9th Minnesota county infested by emerald ash borer

MN News

Deep freeze expected to slow spread of emerald ash borer

Minnesota Life

DNR issues spring burning restrictions for 20 MN counties

Only those with variance permits can burn legally in the restricted counties.

Minnesota Life

Nation's biggest tree of its kind found in Minnesota

This monster jack pine was found in Voyageurs National Park.

Lily leaf beetle adult - Mariusz Sobieski Bugwood.org
Minnesota Life

Lily-destroying beetle found in Minnesota for the first time

The lily leaf beetle is of concern to gardeners and homeowners with lilies and a few other plants.

Minnesota Life

Minnesota's beauty on full display as fall colors arrive

Stunning displays of color change are moving from north to south.