Reunited with guitarist Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 coming to MN

What's their age again?

Blink-182 are bring their world tour to Minnesota in early 2023, including previously estranged co-founder Tom DeLonge.

The punk-pop band will play at the Xcel Energy Center on May 4, 2023, marking the first concert of the U.S. leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

It will mark the first time the band has performed in Minnesota since making a stop at the Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 12, 2019 with rapper Lil Wayne.

This will also mark the first time they toured with DeLonge in Minnesota since performing at the Xcel Energy Center in 2011 with My Chemical Romance and Matt and Kim, according to Concert Archives.

The band made the announcement Tuesday morning with an innuendo-heavy video on social media.

The reunion between guitarist-singer Delonge, bassist-singer Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker comes seven years after Delonge was replaced in the band by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba.

The first show is scheduled for March 11, 2023 in Tijuana, Mexico. It will conclude in Nashville, Tenn. in July. Their opening act touring with them will be the punk rock band, Turnstile.

The band's new song "Edging," will be released on Friday, marking the first track recorded by the trio in about a decade, according to Pitchfork Magazine. DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker are also working on their seventh studio album.