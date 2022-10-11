Reunited with guitarist Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 coming to MN

Skip to main content
Reunited with co-founder Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 coming to Minnesota

Reunited with co-founder Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 coming to Minnesota

The band announced a world tour that begins next spring.

By IllaZilla, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

The band announced a world tour that begins next spring.

What's their age again?

Blink-182 are bring their world tour to Minnesota in early 2023, including previously estranged co-founder Tom DeLonge.

The punk-pop band will play at the Xcel Energy Center on May 4, 2023, marking the first concert of the U.S. leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

It will mark the first time the band has performed in Minnesota since making a stop at the Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 12, 2019 with rapper Lil Wayne.

This will also mark the first time they toured with DeLonge in Minnesota since performing at the Xcel Energy Center in 2011 with My Chemical Romance and Matt and Kim, according to Concert Archives.

The band made the announcement Tuesday morning with an innuendo-heavy video on social media.

The reunion between guitarist-singer Delonge, bassist-singer Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker comes seven years after Delonge was replaced in the band by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba.

The first show is scheduled for March 11, 2023 in Tijuana, Mexico. It will conclude in Nashville, Tenn. in July. Their opening act touring with them will be the punk rock band, Turnstile.

The band's new song "Edging," will be released on Friday, marking the first track recorded by the trio in about a decade, according to Pitchfork Magazine. DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker are also working on their seventh studio album.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 10.57.41 AM
MN News

Charges: Driver who killed 8-year-old bicyclist used meth, ran stop sign

The crash happened near the girl's home.

Life Link
MN News

12-year-old boy shot by uncle in hunting accident dies

The boy was flown out to a hospital Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 9.25.31 AM
Home and Garden

Anoka man sets U.S. record, wins prize with 'rhinoceros-sized' gourd

The pumpkin named Maverick prevailed at the competition Monday.

ambulance
WI News

14-year-old girl dead, two others seriously injured in high-speed crash

A 16-year-old boy who was driving has been arrested.

Blink-182_2011-12-11_10
MN Music and Radio

Reunited with guitarist Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 coming to MN

The band announced a world tour that begins next spring.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 8.37.05 AM
MN News

Ramp from Hwy. 100 to I-494 closed after semi rollover

The southbound Hwy. 100 ramp to westbound I-494 is closed.

University of Minnesota
MN News

1,500 University of Minnesota service workers vote in favor of strike

Teamsters 320 announced the 'overwhelming' vote in favor of strike action on Monday.

Deer on road
MN News

Motorcycle-deer crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured

The man was taken to Regions Hospital in a serious condition.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

Person found shot dead in St. Paul alley

An investigation is underway.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.24.54 PM
MN News

Waite Park woman arrested in alleged hate crime attack on Somali man

The incident happened Saturday afternoon.

image
Places to Go

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Small towns in Minnesota are among the coziest in America.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Boy, 12, seriously injured after being shot by uncle in hunting accident

The boy's uncle shot him Sunday morning.

Related

Bruce Springsteen
MN Music and Radio

Bruce Springsteen bringing tour to Minnesota in 2023

"The Boss" and the E Street Band will perform at 31 locations in the United States before heading to Europe.

Arctic Monkeys
MN Music and Radio

Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour

The rock band hasn't gone on tour in the United States since 2019.

15083536859_10305ca257_k
MN Music and Radio

Luke Bryan's 'Farm Tour' coming to Minnesota

The country singer and songwriter will be playing in Eyota, Minnesota in September.

MN Lifestyle

5 Takeaways: Blink-182 thrill at the Xcel

Fresh off the release of their 7th album, California, the lovably bratty pop-punks in Blink-182 launched a world-spanning tour that took them through the Xcel Energy center last night.

imagine dragons tour
MN Music and Radio

Imagine Dragons bringing 2022 tour to Minneapolis in February

The tour will celebrate the band's fifth studio album.

1024px-Rage_Against_The_Machine
MN Music and Radio

Rage Against the Machine cancels rest of tour, including MN shows

The cancellations include a 2023 stop at the Target Center.

USATSI_18096785_168397563_lowres
MN Music and Radio

Arcade Fire, Beck to make stop in Minneapolis for 'We' tour

The tour features appearances in North America and Europe.

LukeCombsUSAToday
MN Music and Radio

Country superstar Luke Combs coming to Minnesota

Combs will perform 35 concerts across three continents and 16 countries on his world tour.