Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant

Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant

Don't worry – it's bringing the chicken to its nearby BBQ joint.

Revival, Twitter

Don't worry – it's bringing the chicken to its nearby BBQ joint.

Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis.

Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015.

But fried chicken fans need not fear – they can still get their Revival fix a few blocks away.

That's because Revival MPLS isn't so much closing as it is merging with Revival Smoked Meats, which opened in the former Corner Table space at 4537 Nicollet Avenue in May.

The merger will go ahead next Sunday, Aug. 14, bringing fried chicken and Revival Smoked Meats' Carolina-style barbecue menu together.

"It just made sense to bring it all under one roof," said Rancone on Instagram.

"We thought it would work to keep them separate, chicken down there and smoked meats up here, but the neighborhood kept telling us they wished they could have it all together."

Boemer and Rancone were also the owners of the fine dining establishment Corner Table, which they closed in 2019.

