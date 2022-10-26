Richfield bans edible marijuana sales for 1 year following statewide legalization

Skip to main content
Richfield approves 1-year ban on edible marijuana following statewide legalization

Richfield approves 1-year ban on edible marijuana following statewide legalization

The vote passed 4-1 on Tuesday.

Bring Me The News

The vote passed 4-1 on Tuesday.

Richfield City Council on Tuesday voted to place a one-year moratorium on the sale of edible marijuana products known as Delta-8 and Delta-9 in the city.

The vote was passed 4-1, with the council approving of city officials' recommendations to pause the sale of food and drinks containing the cannabinoid THC while staff can prepare an ordinance to "regulate and license them."

Products containing hemp-derived THC-8 were legalized in Minnesota in 2018, and products containing the stronger THC-9 followed this year after they were passed in a bill at the Minnesota Legislature, seemingly unbeknownst to some Republicans who may have otherwise opposed it.

The bill passed at the state level did not stipulate any regulation or licensing requirements, which has prompted some cities to play catch up on local ordinances while companies began releasing a series of THC food and drink products for sale in Minnesota.

In the agenda packet, Richfield councilors were recommended to approve the moratorium, noting there are "significant gaps in state oversight and accountability of the manufacturing and production, testing, and distribution of the products."

A year's moratorium would give the city time to "study the impacts of cannabis products and prepare an ordinance and licensing structure for Council consideration."

The one council member who voted against it was Sean Hayford Oleary, who says the ordinance will take effect on Dec. 1, and in a Twitter thread said he regrets the council's decision – not least because of the impact it will have on Richfield businesses.

"Richfield will be a regulatory island," he tweeted. "These products are legally sold without restriction in Minneapolis and Bloomington. They are available in Edina, subject to a licensing ordinance. In fact, the closest city with a complete moratorium is Savage — nearly 10 miles away."

He continues to note that safety concerns relate to consumption, not purchasing.

"People interested in THC products can easily buy them online, or in any neighboring community. To the extent there are safety risks, Richfielders aren't safer because a Minneapolis business got their dollars instead."

The potential for Richfield businesses to lose out on revenue because of the decision is exemplified by Wes Burdine, the owner of St. Paul bar the Black Hart, who says THC seltzers have been hugely popular addition to the menu since they were legalized.

Next Up

THC Delta 9 seltzer
MN Food & Drink

Richfield bans edible marijuana sales for 1 year following statewide legalization

The vote passed 4-1 on Tuesday.

snowing
MN Weather

When will Minnesota reach the 'snow turning back' point of winter?

There's a key point every winter where there's no turning back. When will Minnesota reach that point this year?

leg-disk-ge47bdc46d_1280
MN News

Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest

Three people from Florida were arrested in connection with the scheme.

road closed, detour
MN News

Gas leak closes France Avenue by Southdale mall in Edina

The area is directly west of Southdale Center.

Spice india
MN Food & Drink

One of highest Google-rated Indian restaurants in U.S. is in Minneapolis

The Spice & Tonic Indian Cuisine & Bar has an outstanding star rating after hundreds of reviews.

state patrol
MN News

Man, 40, killed in SUV crash in southwest Minnesota

He was driving on Minnesota Highway 91 when it happened.

Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 8.44.06 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popular food truck El Norte Kitchen to stop service

Halloween will be its final day in operation.

Trump Jensen
MN News

Former president Donald Trump endorses Scott Jensen for governor

It follows his endorsement of Kim Crockett for Secretary of State.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN Shopping

Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America

The mall revealed some new retailers and attractions that will open in the coming months.

image
MN News

3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested after Hwy. 77, I-494 chase

Bloomington police announced the arrests Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 7.43.49 PM
MN News

Pedestrian killed by driver in downtown Red Wing

The victim is a 55-year-old woman.

Viking Lakes
MN News

Ellison sues subcontractor accused of obstructing wage theft investigation

The company has performed subcontract work at numerous construction sites around the Twin Cities, including the Viking Lakes project.

Related

Indeed Brewing's THC seltzer
MN Food & Drink

Surprise legalization prompts MN breweries to launch THC seltzers

It comes after Minnesota laws surrounding THC products loosened.

THC vendor outside Minnesota State Fair
MN Shopping

THC vendors keeping busy outside Minnesota State Fair

Sales didn't make it inside the fairgrounds in 2022 but many in the industry hope 2023 is their year.

thc edibles
MN News

Did Minnesota just accidentally legalize THC?

A Republican lawmaker who voted to approve the new law in May is already talking about rolling it back.

Minnesota Life

Canada is now Minnesotans' closest source of legal marijuana

Canada is just the 2nd nation to approve a nationwide regulated pot market.

Richfield school shooting scene
MN News

Student killed outside Richfield school is identified, 2 arrested

The 16-year-old boy was killed and another student was critically injured in the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

A World of Fish
MN Shopping

A World of Fish in Richfield closing after nearly 50 years in business

The fish store has been located in Richfield for 48 years.

MN News

Could Minnesota be next in line for legal marijuana?

Michigan voted for it, North Dakota against it, could Minnesota be asked next?

MN News

Marijuana legalization bills are officially proposed in Minnesota

Companion bills have been put forward in the House and the Senate.