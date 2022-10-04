Ringo Starr's late cancellation of MN show was because he has COVID-19

The abrupt cancelation of seven concerts by Ringo Starr – including one in Minnesota – was because the Beatles drummer has COVID-19.

Starr was due to perform at the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake on Sunday, but ticket-holders were informed late Saturday that the show had been canceled because he was "sick."

On Monday, it was confirmed on Starr's social media pages that is sickness is indeed COVID.

"A message to Ringo’s fans: It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and his current All Starr tour will be on hold while he recuperates," the statement said.

While the cancelation for Minnesota fans was late, it wasn't as late as for those in New Buffalo, Michigan, who were set to watch Starr on Saturday night.

The other shows canceled were in all in Canada.

"Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon," the post on Starr's page read.