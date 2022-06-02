Rochester restaurant chain Newt's is headed to the Twin Cities

A family-owned burger joint with four locations in Rochester is expanding to the Twin Cities metro this summer.

Newt's restaurant — founded in 1980 and known for its casual atmosphere, classic rock tunes, popcorn, burgers and beer — has announced a new location in Apple Valley, to be known as Newt's 46.

Mark Currie co-owns Rochester-based Creative Cuisine alongside his brother, David. The duo spent eight years searching for somewhere to open Newt's in the south metro, he told the Apple Valley City Council last month.

"We're looking forward to making a home up here," Currie said, adding they're hoping to open July 1.

Newt's menu features over a dozen burgers and more than 30 Minnesota beers. The Apple Valley location will be at 15610 English Ave. Suite 100.