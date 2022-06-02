Skip to main content
Rochester restaurant chain Newt's is headed to the Twin Cities

Rochester restaurant chain Newt's is headed to the Twin Cities

The "Cheers" of Rochester is opening in Apple Valley.

Courtesy of Newt's.

The "Cheers" of Rochester is opening in Apple Valley.

A family-owned burger joint with four locations in Rochester is expanding to the Twin Cities metro this summer. 

Newt's restaurant — founded in 1980 and known for its casual atmosphere, classic rock tunes, popcorn, burgers and beer — has announced a new location in Apple Valley, to be known as Newt's 46. 

Mark Currie co-owns Rochester-based Creative Cuisine alongside his brother, David. The duo spent eight years searching for somewhere to open Newt's in the south metro, he told the Apple Valley City Council last month. 

"We're looking forward to making a home up here," Currie said, adding they're hoping to open July 1. 

Newt's menu features over a dozen burgers and more than 30 Minnesota beers. The Apple Valley location will be at 15610 English Ave. Suite 100. 

Next Up

Newt's
MN Food & Drink

Rochester restaurant chain Newt's is headed to the Twin Cities

The "Cheers" of Rochester is opening in Apple Valley.

Image-1
MN Property

Gallery: Rare home by Frank Lloyd Wright's draftsman for sale in Rochester

The home's architect, John Howe, is referred to as "the pencil in Frank Lloyd Wright's hand."

daycare, toys
MN News

Dakota County daycare provider charged with assault of 4-month-old

The infant has since suffered "numerous seizures," prosectors say.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 3.59.45 PM
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot his housemate in the head

The suspect, 32-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad, has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Brian Daniel Stoeckel.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 2.42.23 PM
MN News

Man robbed of his puppy by shotgun-wielding suspects in St. Paul

The victim said two men, one with a shotgun pointed to his face, stole his dog.

Daniel and Daryl Johnson - Jan 6 Capitol riot screengrab DOJ charges
MN News

Minnesota, Iowa father-son duo sentenced for US Capitol attack

The father, from Iowa, and son, from Minnesota, were sentenced on Wednesday.

Eagle Ridge Middle School
MN News

Middle school principal charged with soliciting minor resigns

District leaders have announced the school's next principal.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 1.07.31 PM
MN Sports

Softball state tournament trips on the line this week

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature dozens of section championship games.

Voyageurs National Park flooding
MN News

Unprecedented flooding on Rainy Lake after weekend rainfall

Historic sites on Mallard Island are among the properties threatened by the flooding.

Mayor Chris Swanson and his wife.
MN News

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson: 'I will not resign'

The mayor now faces a recall vote in the August primaries.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 10.23.56 AM
MN News

MN motorcyclist dies after being hit by driver on Wabasha bridge

The 67-year-old was traveling with a friend when a car driver veered into the wrong lane.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 1

Hospitalizations jumped quite a bit over the holiday weekend.

Related

Texas Roadhouse
MN Food & Drink

The Twin Cities is getting another Texas Roadhouse

Attention roadies:

Facebook - Red Cow - burger
MN Food & Drink

Red Cow plots its first restaurant outside the Twin Cities

It will open the new location in Rochester early next year.

Screen Shot 2019-03-15 at 10.51.40 AM
MN Food & Drink

Portillo's gets green light for its 4th Twin Cities restaurant

The chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs will be opening in Apple Valley.

Walker Art Center
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities chefs to open new restaurant at Walker Art Center

Chefs Daniel del Prado and Shawn McKenzie will open Cardamon at the Walker Art Center starting on July 15.

Minnesota Life

People line up for latest donut chain to invade Twin Cities

The unique made-to-order donut shop opened its doors in Woodbury on Saturday.

Anton's Restaurant
MN Food & Drink

Floodwaters sweep through restaurant in Waite Park

The Sauk River crested on Monday.

Image-1
MN Property

Gallery: Rare home by Frank Lloyd Wright's draftsman for sale in Rochester

The home's architect, John Howe, is referred to as "the pencil in Frank Lloyd Wright's hand."

Centro Kitchen
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Centro restaurant to expand to two more locations

The new locations will be on Eat Street and in St. Paul.