MN water tower in the running for Tank of the Year

Listen up: The Ear of Corn is officially the people's choice for Tank of the Year.

Rochester's unique water tower was one of the Minnesota water towers vying for the top spot in Tnemec's annual contest. Last week it was in fifth place overall, behind Moorhead's recently repainted southside water tower.

But Olmsted County's efforts to harvest more votes appears to have paid off, with the Ear of Corn taking a big bite out of the deficit — allowing it to pop into first place.

At the end, it was the only member of the field (which included candidates from the U.S. and Canada) to get more than 5,000 votes, Tnemec said.

This means the Ear of Corn water tower is one of the 12 finalists Tnemec experts will consider to be named the official Tank of the Year. (The other 11 finalists are determined by the protective coating business.)

These dozen structures will also be included in the 2022 Tnemec water tank calendar.

What did the other competitors do wrong? Maybe they simply didn't butter up the voting public as well as the Ear of Corn's supporters.

Tnemec will announce the Tank of the Year on Oct. 22.