Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis

The brewery chain has closed its doors.

Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis has closed its doors.

The restaurant at 825 Hennepin Avenue, part of a trailblazing nationwide chain that paired bar food with on-site micro-breweries, has removed Minneapolis from its list of locations.

It posted a message on its website that the Star Tribune caught before it was removed, stating that it could no longer stay open "due to circumstances beyond our control."

It marks the second closure of a prominent restaurant in the downtown theater district, following the shuttering of Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop a block away at 7th and Hennepin.

The chain has been operating since 1991, with the first opening in downtown Denver, and subsequently spread to dozens of locations across the country.

The Minneapolis location was the second to open, in 1993, with the chain eventually peaking at almost 40 locations by 2018, as reported by The Growler.

With the closure in Minneapolis, it has 16 restaurants remaining.

