Rock from the Heart debuts in Fargo, returns to Minneapolis in 2022

Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Rock from the Heart debuts in Fargo, returns to Minneapolis in February 2022
Sponsored Story
Updated:
Original:

Rock from the Heart debuts in Fargo, returns to Minneapolis in February 2022

Rock from the Heart blends heart health and rock n' roll.
Author:

Credit: William Lawrence at Memory in Flight Photography

Rock from the Heart blends heart health and rock n' roll.

“This is a good thing. We found it early and it is all fixable.”

Those are the words doctors told Pete and Amy Johnson when Pete was diagnosed with an ascending aortic aneurysm, bicuspid aortic valve, and aortic stenosis in 2015. Had medical experts not caught it early, Johnson might not be around to take part in the third Rock from the Heart in Fargo and Minneapolis this coming February.

In short, Johnson was suffering from a silent killer. Thoracic aortic aneurysms affect approximately 15,000 people in the United States each year. Up to 47,000 people die each year from all types of aortic disease, and 11 million Americans are living with heart valve disease, making aortic disease a silent epidemic.

It's become Rock from the Heart's mission to let the world know that while these conditions often go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, the disease is treatable if found early and lives can be saved.

Johnson, for example, found out about his life-threatening condition during a routine physical. The doctor heard a heart murmur and said, “it might be nothing, but I’d like to check it out.” This wasn’t the first time Johnson has been told he had a heart murmur, but it had previously been brushed off as "innocent."

Rock from the Heart features Night Ranger in Fargo, Grand Funk Railroad in Minneapolis

Rock from the Heart will be held twice in 2022. First up, a night of heart health and rock n' roll will be held Feb. 11-12 in Fargo where arena rock legends Night Ranger will headline the show. 

As it turns out, Night Ranger's Kelly Keagy and Pete Johnson have a lot in common: both are drummers and both underwent open heart surgery in 2017. 

"Before Pete’s heart surgery in 2017, we saw Night Ranger perform in Fargo at Ribfest…two months after Kelly’s surgery. Pete was scheduled for open heart surgery later that summer and seeing Kelly on stage drumming gave us the hope that Pete was going to be okay. It was the first time since the diagnosis that we had felt hopeful for the future," Amy said.

Pete added: "That is why Night Ranger is the perfect fit for our event. Anyone who is living with heart disease can see two survivors up on stage, drumming a full set of rock and roll, and hopefully leave with hope that they, too, can lead a happy and healthy life after surgery."

Grand Funk Railroad will headline Rock from the Heart in Minneapolis on Feb. 25-26. The show will be held, as it has in past years, at the Pantages Theatre. 

Both the Fargo and Minneapolis events will happen over the course of two days, with the first day in each city featuring an aortic health symposium and a survivor's dinner. The second day in each city will include the V.I.P. pre-party followed by the rock concert. 

How to buy Night Ranger tickets for Fargo

Ticket prices for Night Ranger in Fargo concert range from $59 to $79 on the floor, or V.I.P seats for $175-$200. They can be purchased here. V.I.P. tickets include: 

  • Premium concert ticket in the 1st two rows or table seating on the mezzanine level
  • Access to the exclusive pre-show party at The Loft hosted by 107.9 The Fox
  • Private bar and restrooms
  • Two complimentary drink tickets
  • Free appetizers
  • Silent auction
  • Swag bags

How to buy Grand Funk Railroad tickets for Minneapolis

Tickets prices for Grand Funk Railroad in Minneapolis range from $49 to $69. You can buy them through Ticketmaster, by calling 1-800-982-2787, or in person at the State Theatre Box Office located at 805 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis.

V.I.P. pre-party tickets for the Minneapolis event on Feb. 26 cost $75. The pre-party will be held at SEVEN Steakhouse and Sushi (it's on the same block as Pantages Theatre) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. V.I.P. tickets get you access to: 

  • Appetizers
  • 1 free drink ticket
  • Cash bar
  • Silent auction
  • 50/50 raffle
  • Door prize drawings
  • Exclusive swag bags

Rock from the Heart's mission is to provide accurate information about thoracic aortic aneurysms, aortic dissection, and aortic valve disease by reaching out to the community through music.

Rock from the Heart wouldn't be possible without Essentia Health, 107.9 The Fox,  104.1 Jack FM and the Minnesota Vikings. 

Next Up

Voting survey vote election
MN News

2021 elections: When to expect results from Minneapolis, St. Paul

We might have some unofficial results tonight, but some races could extend to Wednesday.

Night Ranger, Rock from the Heart
Sponsored Story

Rock from the Heart debuts in Fargo, returns to Minneapolis in 2022

Rock from the Heart blends heart health and rock n' roll.

Pexels - voting buttons hand holding - crop
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Results from municipal elections in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and more

The latest as the results come in.

Regina Hospital
MN Health

Regina Hospital in Hastings to close family birth center in 2022

A declining birth rate in the area is the reason for the closure.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota to open 'alternative care site' to help with COVID hospital surge

After a brief dip in COVID cases statewide, they have been rising again over the past week.

Pixabay - gavel court
MN News

Twin Cities tobacco shop owner convicted of sexually assaulting woman

He had offered the woman a job pricing items for the store.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 2

The latest.

c freitag - otter tail co jail - crop
MN News

Man who killed high school sweethearts while fleeing police sentenced

"What have I done?" the suspect allegedly uttered after causing the fatal crash.

Screen Shot 2021-11-02 at 10.13.02 AM
Minnesota Life

Anti-Biden slogans added to city limit signs in Brandon, Minnesota

Someone altered the signs so they read like the recent conservative meme 'Let's Go Brandon.'

All Energy Solar - Solar Powered Garage
Sponsored Story

Driving on sunshine with electric vehicles and solar power

When it comes to charging an electric vehicle at home, doing it through self-provided solar energy is also the most cost-effective means available.

vote, election
MN News

Record early votes in Mpls. as residents tackle ballot questions, mayoral race

There have been more than twice as many early votes cast as in 2017, the last municipal election.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

6 more carjackings in south Minneapolis Monday night

Sixteen carjackings were reported in Minneapolis Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.

Related

Night Ranger
Sponsored Story

Nonprofit, Night Ranger team up for rock event focused on aortic health

Rock from the Heart is Feb. 7-8, 2020 in Minneapolis.

imagine dragons tour
MN Music and Radio

Imagine Dragons bringing 2022 tour to Minneapolis in February

The tour will celebrate the band's fifth studio album.

Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger
MN Music and Radio

Confirmed: The Rolling Stones are returning to Minneapolis

The legendary rock band was last in Minnesota in 2015.

Kenny chesney
MN Music and Radio

Kenny Chesney postpones tour to 2022, including Minneapolis date

It had already been moved from 2020 to 2021.

GCS-2104-005_btmn-comBanner_display_1000x1000_2 copy (1)[5]
MN Music and Radio

The summer of live music is here (finally!)

Grand Casino Hinckley offers big-name outdoor concert events.

1024px-Playing_to_the_base,_Toby_Keith_sings_at_Camp_Buehring_during_his_'Live_In_Overdrive'_USO_tour_120426-A-OQ455-001
MN Music and Radio

Toby Keith to headline 2022 Lakefront Music Fest

This year's headliners, Lady A, had to drop out at the last minute due to appendicitis.

Screen Shot 2019-04-09 at 11.45.49 AM
MN Music and Radio

Rock The Garden 2019 lineup revealed

The National and Courtney Barnett are among the big names announced.

MN Music and Radio

Nine overlooked Minnesota rock albums from 2017