Skip to main content
Roots Cafe, a youth-led coffee shop, opens on St. Paul's East Side

Roots Cafe, a youth-led coffee shop, opens on St. Paul's East Side

Expanded hours are expected this fall.

Roots Cafe opened in July inside the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center. Photo courtesy of Reyna Day.

Expanded hours are expected this fall.

There's a new source of East Side pride in St. Paul: Roots Cafe, a youth-led coffee shop inside the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center. 

The cafe, which celebrated its grand opening last month, is a partnership between the International Indigenous Youth Council-Twin Cities Chapter and Indigenous Roots, a St. Paul-based organization centered on promoting holistic well being through Indigenous arts, traditions and culture. 

Reyna Day, the cafe's manager, said the youth at Roots Cafe have been focused on the experience and environment they're creating for the community, rather than just handing out coffee. 

"Having them create the cafe from the ground up was really intentional for us," she said. 

Roots Cafe opened in July inside the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center. Photo courtesy of Reyna Day. 

Roots Cafe opened in July inside the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center. Photo courtesy of Reyna Day. 

The cafe serves staples, such as drip coffee, decaf pour over and cold brew, in addition to speciality drinks developed by the team. 

The popular Cafe de Olla is coffee infused with piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar), cinnamon and nutmeg. 

Speciality teas include the Sweet Mama Tea (peppermint, lemon balm and motherwort, served hot or cold) and the Rosy Cheeks Tea, which blends rose leaves, stinging nettles and burdock root. 

All coffee is sourced from Spirit Mountain Roasting Co., a Native American-owned coffee company in Yuma, Arizona. 

Roots Cafe opened in July inside the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center. Photo courtesy of Reyna Day. 

Roots Cafe opened in July inside the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center. Photo courtesy of Reyna Day. 

Through the month of August, Roots Cafe is open Tuesday-Thursday from 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The cafe will be open Monday-Friday beginning after Labor Day weekend. 

Day, who grew up on the East Side, said they're hoping to begin offering youth hours in the evening this fall to provide a place for local kids and teens to do homework or hangout with friends. 

"We've been really grateful that our community always continues to support us," Day said. 

Next Up

DSD_6142
MN News

Palm Springs residents: Divert the Mississippi to solve our drought problems

Should the southwest have some of the Mississippi River?

Image from iOS (10)
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis tries to spruce up street barriers with motivational messages

Police said the barriers will be in place through the beginning of the fall.

BearTracks3
MN Travel

MnDOT debuts driverless shuttle in White Bear Lake

This is one of several self-driving pilot programs MnDOT is working on.

Minneapolis vote here 2020 - Lorie Shaull, Flickr
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota primary election 2022 results

The latest as the results come in.

snow
MN Weather

Farmer almanacs release their 2022-23 winter forecasts for MN

November is right around the corner and one of the almanacs figures it'll be a cold and snowy month.

image
MN News

Minneapolis Police Department seeks authorization to use drones

A public hearing on the matter could be held this month.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 12.50.25 PM
MN Travel

Minnesota Harvest apple farm to open under new owners this month

New food and attractions are in store for this season's fall fun.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 4.25.35 PM
MN Food & Drink

Roots Cafe, a youth-led coffee shop, opens on St. Paul's East Side

Expanded hours are expected this fall.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake

The man was reported missing and later found dead in the water near the lakeside residence.

Cabela's
MN News

Seven kids charged over shoplifting at Cabela's, 100 mph police chase

The youths were pursued in a a stolen car and almost hit a squad car, police say.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 7.50.05 PM
MN News

Missing: 17-year-old Waite Park boy last seen July 3

Police say there is no reason to believe he's in danger.

Melanie Valencia
MN News

Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old

She was riding her bike to soccer practice before a driver hit her last week.

Related

image
MN Food & Drink

Abogados Café in St. Paul is the first law-themed coffee shop in America

The new business is Minnesota's first Latina-owned coffee shop.

image
MN Food & Drink

Native-owned independent coffee shop opens in Roseville

Makwa means black bear in Ojibwe.

Black Sheep
MN Food & Drink

Black Sheep Pizza closes in downtown St. Paul

A poem entitled "Covid, bike lanes and shortages, oh my!" announced the closure.

Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.42.13 PM
MN Food & Drink

Boiler Room Coffee in Minneapolis is permanently closing

The neighborhood coffeehouse opened in 2011.

image
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Vietnamese restaurant begins new chapter on St. Paul's Grand Ave.

There's a new home in St. Paul for Que Viet egg rolls.

People’s Organic Coffee and Wine Cafe at the Galleria
MN Food & Drink

People’s Organic Coffee and Wine Cafe to open Southdale location

It will be the company's sixth in the Twin Cities.

Hamline Midway rendering
TV, Movies and The Arts

St. Paul to rebuild Hamline Midway Library, remodel two others

A 92-year-old library is set to be demolished to make way for a larger, more accessible branch.

Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 8.03.49 AM
MN Food & Drink

Black Dog Cafe in St. Paul to close its doors this month

The restaurant has been open since 1998 and features live music most days.