Rothy's opens 15th store nationwide at the Galleria

Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, marking the washable shoe brand's 15th brick-and-mortar location nationwide.

The sustainable brand, founded in 2012 and launched in 2016, sells shoes, bags and accessories made from recycled plastic water bottles and other recycled materials.

The brand's signature woman's flat shoes, which retail for $149, gained popularity being worn by Meghan Markle and others.

To date, the company has repurposed 146 million plastic bottles and 493,000 pounds of marine plastic into the thread used in their products, according to a press release.

Galleria store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.