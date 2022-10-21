Skip to main content
Rothy's opens 15th store nationwide at the Galleria

Rothy's opens 15th store nationwide at the Galleria

The sustainable shoe brand's first Minnesota store is open.

Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Rothy's.

The sustainable shoe brand's first Minnesota store is open.

Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, marking the washable shoe brand's 15th brick-and-mortar location nationwide. 

The sustainable brand, founded in 2012 and launched in 2016, sells shoes, bags and accessories made from recycled plastic water bottles and other recycled materials. 

The brand's signature woman's flat shoes, which retail for $149, gained popularity being worn by Meghan Markle and others. 

To date, the company has repurposed 146 million plastic bottles and 493,000 pounds of marine plastic into the thread used in their products, according to a press release. 

Galleria store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. 

Next Up

image
MN Shopping

Rothy's opens 15th store nationwide at the Galleria

The sustainable shoe brand's first Minnesota store is open.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 1.51.27 PM
MN Coronavirus

Over 80 cases, one death in Hastings Veterans Home COVID-19 outbreak

The outbreak is now subsiding.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis to pay more than $700,000 to protesters over police brutality

The claims date back to protests following George Floyd's and Winston Smith's killings.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed, passenger injured in fiery Cottage Grove crash

The victim is a 27-year-old man from St. Louis Park.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 6.24.50 PM
MN News

Arrest made in St. Paul double killing

A 32-year-old man is in jail on probable cause murder.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 12.10.29 PM
WI News

At least 7 dead in Wisconsin apartment fire; criminal investigation underway

Several local and state agencies are investigating.

chainsaw, tree trimming
MN News

Minnesota man suffers leg injury in chainsaw accident

Authorities said the man briefly lost consciousness.

image
MN Food & Drink

The Lexington expands dinner service, adds Pie & Mighty desserts

A slice of south Minneapolis on Summit Hill.

TylerLawrenceMugStLouisCoJail
MN News

Man arrested after seizure of guns, 30 lbs. of drugs, $92,000 in cash

Police also found firearms and over $92,000 inside the home.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 10.39.56 AM
MN Sports

Fight leads to playoff ban for 2 St. Paul high school football teams

An on-field altercation has led to both teams being banned from the playoffs.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 9.22.56 AM
MN Food & Drink

Lone Spur Grill & Bar in Minnetonka to become second Racks Sports Bar

The Tex-Mex restaurant is expected to close before the end of the year.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 9.19.33 AM
MN News

A year after disappearance, Bemidji police re-issue appeal to find missing teen

Nevaeh Kingbird was last seen on Oct. 22 of last year.

Related

1024px-Galleria_Edina,_Edina,_MN_Aug_2018
MN Shopping

Several new retailers opening stores at Edina's Galleria this fall

There has been an unusual level of turnover at the Edina mall this year.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.32.46 PM
MN Shopping

New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month

Opening day will kick off with extended hours.

Screen Shot 2022-03-16 at 10.00.55 AM
MN Business

Galleria Edina shopping mall sells for $150 million

The upmarket, 400,000-square-foot mall has been sold to a local investor group.

Galleria Edina
MN Shopping

The Galleria in Edina has been put up for sale

The company that owns it bought the mall for $127 million in 2012.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 2.09.06 PM
MN Shopping

Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store

The retailer specializes in cold weather essentials.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 9.24.37 AM
MN Shopping

Faribault Mill opens new location at 50th and France

The new location is meant to replace the company's old store in Linden Hills.

Wikimedia COmmons - Sierra store - Steve Morgan
MN Shopping

Off-price retail store Sierra will open a St. Cloud location

It is the brand's first Minnesota store outside the Twin Cities.

Galleria Edina
MN Coronavirus

Employees test positive for COVID-19 at Edina Galleria

The stores have not been identified.