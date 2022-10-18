Skip to main content
Runway at MSP Airport reopens after 6 week closure

Residents in the flight path can expect noise to return.

Runway 17/35 can be seen towards the bottom of this picture, running left to right. Picture: David Shane, Flickr

One of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's runways reopened on Monday after a six-week restoration project.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission announced that Runway 17/35 is back in action having closed for "safety area restoration work" adjacent to the runway on Sept. 6.

Since then, aircraft taking off and landing have been exclusively using the parallel runways 12L/30R and 12R/30L.

Runway 17/35 is located on the western edge of MSP Airport, running north-northwest to south-southeast, compared to the parallel runways that run from northeast to southeast.

Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 10.48.50 AM

MAC has advised that "residents living below flight paths for this runway can expect a return of typical aircraft activity."

The fourth runway at MSP, Runway 22/4 runs from southwest to northeast, and is typically used in the event of unusual and strong weather.

The commission said the reports on 17/35 was required to clear it of debris, and also drain it and grade it so it can "support aircraft, snow removal equipment, and aircraft rescue and firefighting operations."

The 8,000-foot runway opened in 2005, increasing MSP's capacity by around 25% in the process.

