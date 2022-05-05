Skip to main content

Sandcastle restaurant on Lake Nokomis to open for final season

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will start the search to find a new establishment for the location.
Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 8.01.30 AM

Sandcastle, which serves food and drinks on Lake Nokomis, is opening for its final season.

The restaurant sits on Lake Nokomis Beach and will open May 12 this year. According to its Facebook page, this will mark its last summer in business.

“We are excited to be back! And it is with mixed feelings that we share that this will be the last year of Sandcastle,” the post from co-owner Amy Greeley reads.

"The past couple years have been hard, but we are also ten years older and looking for different things in life. Sandcastle has been a joy, a beast, and a wonderful opportunity. We worked hard to make it stand out and thank every single person who worked hard with us over the years. It has been amazing watching kids become adults and participating in the lives of everyone around the lake."

Sandcastle was first opened in 2013 by Greeley, her husband Doug Flicker – who was the chef behind celebrated south Minneapolis restaurant Piccolo – and their friend Chele Payer.

It's proved a popular spot over the years, serving a selection of sandwiches, tacos, hot dogs, cheese curds, fries, and wine and beer.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will open up a request for proposal later this summer to find a new establishment to take over the location, according to the post. 

